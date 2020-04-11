A new story line! Model Chrissy Teigen is a 90 Day Fiancé superfan, and she found herself caught up in the middle all of the drama when she ignited a ~feud~ with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Lisa Hamme, a.k.a. “Baby Girl Lisa.”

It all started when Chrissy, 34, changed her Twitter bio to reference her favorite couple from season 4 of the hit TLC reality TV series. “De-motivational speaker, personal assistant to Baby Girl Lisa,” it read. Of course, Lisa, 52, and her fiancé, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, were very excited to learn that the famous America model was a fan. The Nigerian rapper took to Instagram to gush over Chrissy’s mention.

GOOD MORNING OH MY MY GOD @ALUCANEATSHRIMP pic.twitter.com/7zEHPJQiU2 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2020

“This is beyond our expectations, @johnlegend and his wife @chrissyteigen are huge FANS of our reality tv show #90daysfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days and this what #chrissyteigen wrote about my #BGL. Thank you, Madam we are honored,” the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram with three praying hands emojis.

Then, it seemed like Chrissy was looking for SojaBoy on Cameo, an app where fans can purchase personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities. Since he did not have an account yet, she took to Twitter to share her solution. “Petition to get 90 Day [Fiancé’s] SojaBoy on cameo to call my friend @AlUCanEatShrimp “Baby Boy Mason.” Will pay $100,” she tweeted on Thursday, April 9.

Lucky for the Chrissy’s Court star, SojaBoy quickly joined the app and he got to work creating a special video for her and her friend. On Friday, April 10, Chrissy took to Twitter to share her Cameo video from SojaBoy himself. “GOOD MORNING OH MY MY GOD

@ALUCANEATSHRIMP,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, the rapper started off by singing a few lines from his hit song, “I Love You,” which is a tribute to his Baby Girl Lisa. “Baby Girl Chrissy, yeah I’m dedicating this song for you, Baby Girl Chrissy, and it is booked from your friend, Baby Boy Mason,” SojaBoy said in his selfie video. “So he said that I should give you this dedication and I’ll do this for you. Enjoy your friendship and stay safe. I love you all, my people.”

well I have fuckin upset baby girl Lisa pic.twitter.com/Xp3JCHBfC5 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 11, 2020

But it seems like SojaBoy’s fiancée, Lisa, did not take kindly to the fact that he was calling another woman his “Baby Girl,” and she responded in her own Cameo video to Chrissy, which Chrissy shared on Twitter. “Hey Chrissy, guess who’s stopping by. Yup, the one and only Baby Girl Lisa. I hear you’ve been doing a lot of talking that you’re claiming to be Baby Girl Chrissy? Not gonna work. There’s only one Baby Girl and that’s me, Baby Girl Lisa,” Lisa said in her selfie video. “And we need to talk a little more. You are officially fired. You are the worst personal assistant I have had in a lifetime. I’m thinking Baby Boy Mason would be excellent for the job. I wish you the best, Chrissy.”

It looks like Chrissy was enjoying the fake drama with Lisa. She captioned the tweet, “Well I have f–kin’ upset Baby Girl Lisa.”