Moving on up! 90 Day Fiancé stars Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone have purchased a home perfect for their growing family in sunny Henderson, Nevada, according to a deed exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The warranty deed listed under the season 9 couple’s names shows a purchase price of $530,900. The three bedroom, three bathroom, two-story home features high vaulted ceilings, split-level living and a nicely manicured turf landscape.

The 1,907 square foot property also includes a spacious kitchen, large indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, and luxe additions like solar panels and a sparkling pool. Meanwhile, upstairs, Thaís and Patrick have a big primary suite to share — complete with a huge bathroom decked out with his and her sinks.

The TLC couple won’t run out of things to do as their new address sits only minutes from endless hot spots of the Las Vegas Strip. The pair first revealed to fans they relocated to Nevada on the season 9 tell-all, which aired in August. During the reunion special, the pair also dropped the bombshell that they were expecting their first child together.

Discovery+

Patrick revealed to Vegas Magazine that the duo had relocated on a “trial run in April,” before making the purchase on July 5.

“I felt a little guilty taking Thaís from one place to another place. I think the move itself has made our relationship better,” he told the publication. “[I am from here but] when we were here for a short stay [and] going out to clubs, I think the perception is that if you move here that’s going to be your life. I had to have her believe that we could live here.”

While the former bodybuilder left it up to his Brazilian wife to make the final decision, the 90 Day Fiancé alum added, “When we stayed in a short-term rental for three months, about six weeks or so in, we were at Costco [where] she brought up that it would be better to live here.”

“Here we have more people to support us,” the expectant mom added while revealing her November due date. “In Dallas. I only have two friends and Patrick doesn’t have anyone there. We have three friends pregnant here.”

Moving was a major topic for the international flames when they appeared on the long-running series. Upon Thaís’ initial arrival to the United States, she settled with Patrick in Austin, Texas, until the pair relocated mid-season to Dallas.

Once they arrived in their new city, Thaís wasn’t shy to show her displeasure with the home and felt it was smaller than the one in Austin. The detail would become a major point of contention in the relationship as Patrick was beginning to lose her patience with his then-fiancé.

“I grew up in a trailer park. And it was with six people, which means like everyone was sharing bedrooms,” the Massachusetts native explained during a June 2022 episode. “Coming from that perspective, like, it just pisses me off. And it’s a huge red flag for me. It’s you know, almost a million dollar house!”