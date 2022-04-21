Tragic Loss. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco revealed that she and husband Robert Springs lost their 7-month-old son, Adriel.

Anny, 32, announced the sad news in a statement shared on Thursday, April 21. “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a black ribbon. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

Shortly after Anny shared the tragic news, other 90 Day Fiancé stars rushed to the comments section to show their support for the grieving parents. “I’m so incredibly sorry my friend! I wish I could take your pain away,” Amira Lollysa wrote.

“Omg , I can’t believe this. I am so very sorry. Words can not express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family. I’m absolutely devastated,” Debbie Johnson added. “Just remember that you guys need to be there for each other. This is just so very sad. My love and prayers are with you.”

Courtesy of Anny Fransisco/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik, who appeared on the show’s spinoff Pillow Talk with Anny, also paid her condolences. She said, “Our hearts are broken for you! We cannot imagine what you are going through, but as always, we are here for you!”

“That’s an unimaginable loss… I am so sorry for you, Robert, and the family,” fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Jessen commented. “There are no words to describe the devastation …. You have all of our love and support.” Michael’s ex Juliana Custodio added, “I can’t imagine the pain you are going through , I still can’t believe 😭🙏🙏 I’m devastated, I’m here for you always, so sorry.”

Viewers were first introduced to Anny and Robert, 41, during the seventh season of the TLC series in 2019. The pair met online and spent just eight hours together in the Dominican Republic before Robert proposed. They married in September of that year and have continued to appear on the network ever since.

In addition to Adriel, Anny and Robert also share 20-month-old daughter Brenda.