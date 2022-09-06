Bittersweet life moment. 90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs bought their first house together just one month after the devastating death of their son, Adriel, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Anny, 33, and Robert, 44, purchased their first home on May 4, according to the deed records exclusively obtained by In Touch. The couple’s new abode sits on a 0.23 acre lot, according to a listing of the Deltona, Florida, property. The house is a 1,731 square foot, single family, one story home featuring four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The yard comes equipped with a screen-in patio featuring an in-ground pool and an outdoor kitchen. They purchased the house for $335,000.

The Dominican Republic native reflected on their beautiful new house in an Instagram post on Monday, September 5 — four months after they moved in.

“Sunday at home…… enjoying our new house that God [gave] us life [sic], although life teaches me that material is nothing when we are missing important person to fill a big void,” Anny captioned a set of photos and videos taken during her family’s Labor Day celebration, which was translated from Spanish to English. Anny sat by the pool in a hot pink bikini with a black and white zebra print kimono cover up and a tan straw hat while her husband and kids played in the water.

Fans took to the comments to share their well wishes for Anny and her brood “God Bless you Annie and your family. Congratulations on your home and new Beginnings. [red heart emoj],” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Congratulations on the new house [red heart emoji]. You guys have been through so much you deserve that best life has to offer [100 points emoji].”

The big milestone moment in the couple’s marriage came just one month after a tragic loss. As In Touch previously reported, Anny announced the heartbreaking death of her infant son, Adriel, whom she had welcomed with the New York native in September 2021.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” she wrote via Instagram on April 21. “I am devastated and [so is] my family … life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter … his heart couldn’t take it … my heart is broken it’s a big pain … so difficult.”

Robert and Anny had become a fan-favorite couple after making their debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. They went on to star in several spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk. The couple wed in September 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Aaliyah, in April 2020. Anny is also a stepmom to Robert’s son from a previous relationship, Bryson.