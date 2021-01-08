Bachelor pad! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar is celebrating the purchase of his new custom-built house in Nigeria after his split from estranged wife Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Hamme.

The season 4 star, 30, reflected on his rise to TV fame and thanked a special A-lister for her support in helping his dreams become a reality. “On this day, I [want to] appreciate YOU madam [Chrissy Teigen] for the petition for me to be on @cameo. With that request, Cameo reached out to [me in] my DM on Instagram and opened a profile for me as a talent. My first month on Cameo, I made over $30,000,” he continued, saying his “patience” and pure heart led to more blessings.

“Today, I used Cameo money and I [built] my own HOUSE. Thank you my fans for booking, thank you Chrissy [Teigen], and of course, thank you @tlc,” Usman wrote in his caption on Thursday, January 7, while sharing a series of photos showing his new home equipped with a gate, brick accents and a large driveway.

Since he previously did not have an account on Cameo, superfan Chrissy fought for the cause via Twitter in April. “Petition to get 90 Day [Fiancé‘s] SojaBoy on cameo to call my friend @AlUCanEatShrimp ‘Baby Boy Mason.’ Will pay $100,” the model, 35, tweeted, which clearly paid off for Usman.

The rapper is now enjoying the fruits of his labors after sharing a relationship status update in December 2020. Usman told In Touch exclusively that he began the process of divorcing his former flame.

“Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn’t want to] accept it,” the TLC personality claimed after their split was confirmed in May 2020. “My lawyer called her so that she can explain why or complain [about] the divorce, but she yelled at him and cut the call.”

In spite of their breakup, Usman said he was feeling great about his future prospects, adding, “Now, I’m free and if you look at me very well you will see that I’m happy and getting better without drama.”

Amid the speculation, Lisa, 53, also confirmed she and Usman are ending their union during a Zoom call on December 18, in which fans had to pay $5 to join. Similar to Usman, Lisa is just fine with moving on as her rep, Rocco Straz, previously told In Touch she is “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with her ex.

