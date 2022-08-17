Spicy! While 90 Day Fiancé star Annie Toborowsky (née Suwan) is known for the spices in her Thai cooking and hilarious commentary, the 90 Day: Pillow Talk alum has debuted some fierce swimsuits and bikini looks over the years.

Coming from Thailand, home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, the TLC personality often shares her many foreign travels and that includes some gorgeous photos. In October 2020, Annie visited the island of Zanzibar and uploaded the breathtaking view as she walked into a pool right alongside the coast.

“Enjoying the day before the sunset,” the Boom Bangkok founder captioned the post as she entered the crystal clear waters. “Go Annie Go!”

Apart from exploring beaches, 90 Day Fiancé alum is a major foodie and will often make her followers drool with her many culinary finds while on her trips. “Nepal is an amazing place to visit,” she wrote in August 2022. “We had so much fun trying street food there.”

Being a foodie, the reality TV personality puts in major work to stay fit. Annie recently joined her husband, David Toborowsky, in his fitness journey and dropped over six sizes in the last year. The pair attributed their success to drinking water and more low-carb options.

Using tough love in her arsenal, Annie joked to Us Weekly in January 2022 that she makes sure her husband is asleep before she is.

“I want to make sure he’s asleep before me because I will look at the refrigerator if he tries to open [it] after dinner,” she explained to the publication. “Close the refrigerator and go back to bed with an empty stomach!”

David and Annie recently purchased a home together in Fountain Hills, Arizona, and the desert climate makes the perfect backdrop for a sweaty afternoon workout.

“Having a great day with my queen,” the Kentucky native wrote, alongside a photo of the rugged terrain in their hometown. “Hiking the trail and then her famous Thai BBQ.”

Scroll through the gallery to see 90 Day Fiancé star Annie Tobrowsky’s best bikini and swimsuit looks over the years!