Meet the Season 4 Couples of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’

The show is coming back for another season, and this time around, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is doing something totally new. On season 4 of the TLC show, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is finally introducing its first gay couple. When the show premieres on Sunday, February 23, viewers will get to know Stephanie and Erika, two women who met and fell in love on Instagram. We don’t have to wait two months to meet them, though. On Tuesday, December 17, the first trailer premiered. Check out the gallery below to get to know all of the couples from season 4 of Before the 90 Days.