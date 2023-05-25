90 Day Fiancé stars Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny have reunited in Los Angeles, California, casting new speculation about the status of their relationship.

In the video captured by X17 Online on Tuesday, May 23, the Idaho native, 38, is seen running with a poster in hand, as she threw her arms around an arriving Mahmoud, 30 — equipped with a backpack and large suitcase — at Los Angeles International Airport. In the background, a film crew could be also spotted, seemingly capturing the moment for a future season of the TLC series.

“Welcome home Mahmoud,” Nicole’s sign read. “My love.”

Viewers were first introduced to Nicole and Mahmoud on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in January 2023. The pair met by chance on Nicole’s last day traveling in Egypt and were immediately smitten. Following her initial trip, she returned to Egypt less than two weeks later and the pair married twice, once at the Justice Department and once with a full wedding party.

Discovery+

However just 11 months into their marriage, Nicole decided she wanted to return to America. Citing culture shock and her husband’s strict modesty rules, the couple often fought, and Nicole told the Egypt native she wanted a divorce.

After returning home, the Los Angeles resident realized she “missed him” and decided that she wanted to return to Egypt. During season 4 of the spinoff, the series documented Nicole as she moved back to Egypt — only to return to the same issues she previously left. Upon her arrival, she and Mahmoud immediately clashed over her wardrobe, where he deemed her shirt too small.

By the time the eighth episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff came around, Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship was at an all-time low. After a fight regarding a full-body swimsuit, worn on Nicole’s part, she claimed that all she tried to do was make her husband happy despite his “passive aggressive” comments.

While the fashion student struggled to adjust to life in Egypt, she asked her husband if he would consider moving to the United States.

“She tried to live here and could not,” the Egypt native told his brother, Ahmed, during the May 7 episode. “So this is the only solution left to stay together.”