Making her house a home! 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva spent years traveling to Miami, Florida, with her twin sister, Stacey Silva, before they bought matching condos in the Sunshine state. However, she remains a homeowner in her home state of Connecticut.

“There’s something about the vibe in Miami, I just love it here,” Stacey said during a season 3 episode ​of Darcey & Stacey. “So, we’re looking at apartments in Miami.”

During season 4 of the TLC show, which premiered in January 2023, fans watched the sisters adjust to living in Florida. During a January 2023 episode, the duo explained that they were planning to split their time between Miami and Middletown, Connecticut, as they continue to grow their clothing brand, House of Eleven.

“After the successful run at Miami swim week last year, we really wanted to continue that momentum,” Darcey said during a joint confessional.

Stacey chimed in, “So we established a second home here. We’re going to be splitting our time between Connecticut and Miami.”

Despite enjoying the warm weather and opportunities that Miami has to offer, Connecticut will always be home for Darcey. In addition to growing up in the area, she raised her two daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok, in the area. She shares her daughters with her ex-husband, Frank Bollok.

Darcey hasn’t revealed much information about her marriage to Frank, though briefly opened up about it during season 3 of Darcey & Stacey. “I was married for eight years with my ex-husband,” she said at the time. “We dated for two years prior. I got married in New York City. It was a beautiful wedding. It was like a fairytale.”

“In the beginning of our relationship, we talked about our dreams, our goals, our aspirations and he did some, but lacked a lot of it when it really mattered, lacked the motivation at times financially, to get ahead,” Darcey added.

Dacey and Stacey grew up in Connecticut with their parents, Mike and Nancy Silva, and their late brother.

The house that the family grew up in was regularly featured on Darcey & Stacey, though Mike reportedly listed the home in September 2021 and purchased a larger house just a few miles away. His new home, which cost $1.25 million, features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half baths, a four-car garage and a saltwater swimming pool, In Touch can confirm.

