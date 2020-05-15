Fate brought them together! Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, made their debut on the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, and we watched them fall head over heels in love. Fans still feel a true emotional connection to the duo, especially after seeing how far they have come over the years.

The brunette beauty and Alexei first met during a Birthright trip. As they got more serious, Alexei came to the United States and the couple ended up moving to Florida so they could live with Loren’s parents for a bit while trying to save up some cash for their future home together. The couple married in America and Israel and now reside in Miami.

In October 2019, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together. This exciting development came after Loren revealed how much she wanted to expand their brood. “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” the reality star told Us Weekly.

“I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time,” she gushed. In the photo they shared, Alexei sweetly placed his hands on her growing baby bump.

A few months later, the parents-to-be shared portraits from their “prince or princess” themed gender reveal, announcing they would be expecting a bouncing baby boy.

“We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. And we just can’t wait to meet our son this May,” the TV personality told her followers. “Loren was I bit shocked, but I knew it,” Alexei quipped in his own post on Instagram at the time.

On April 14, their first child finally arrived and the lovebirds couldn’t have been more thrilled to meet their little one. Now, fans are always eager to see the latest photos of her precious son, Shai Josef Brovarnik!

