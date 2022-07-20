On a mission! 90 Day Fiancé star Emily Bieberly revealed that she’s starting a weight loss journey after reportedly welcoming baby No. 2 with boyfriend Kobe Blaise.

Emily, 29, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 20, to let followers know she was working hard at the gym. She first shared a Boomerang video of heavy weights she was lifting at the gym.

The TV personality next posted a full body mirror selfie, which showed her posing in a yellow sports bra and black leggings after the workout. “Everyday we get a little closer,” she wrote about the weight loss journey, noting that she woke up bright and early to finish her exercises by 5:55 a.m.

Emily continued to give her fans insight into her health journey by sharing a photo of vegetables she was likely going to eat, as well as a throwback mirror selfie from 2018.

Courtesy of Emily Bieberly/Instagram

In the photo, the mother of two appeared thin and strong as she posed in a sports bra and shorts. “What we’re working towards,” she wrote alongside the throwback photo.

The TLC star is hitting the gym one month after she sparked rumors that she had already welcomed her second child with Kobe, 33.

According to 90 Day Fiancé blogger Frauded Media, Emily and Kobe welcomed a baby girl. The fan account shared a photo of the couple traveling to New York to film the season’s tell-all, accompanied by a new baby.

“They have a baby girl,” the reel displayed in June 2022. “She was at the Tell All. She could be about 3-4 months.”

After sharing their pregnancy journey in an episode on the show, Emily announced she was expecting baby No. 2 via Instagram on July 11. “Secret’s out! Our family is growing and we are all so excited,” she wrote alongside a video of a sonogram. However, since the show was filmed between July and December 2021, Emily and Kobe’s second child may have already arrived.

Emily and Kobe are already the parents to son Koban, whom they welcomed in July 2019. Viewers were first introduced to Emily and Kobe during season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. The Kansas native met the underwear model in Xi’an, China, while she was out on the town for a girls’ night. “I thought Kobe was just gonna be a really fun one-night stand, but things got really serious, really fast,” Emily explained to producers during the season 9 premiere. “He was just so sweet and just like a genuinely nice guy. I knew it was somebody I wanted to be with.” The pair got engaged just four weeks after meeting and discovered shortly after that she was pregnant with their first child. While Kobe and Emily decided to raise Koban in the U.S. together, the coronavirus would delay their plans to reunite as a family by two years.