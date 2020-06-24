Makeups and Breakups! Find Out Which ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 6 Couples Are Still Together

To hold on or to let go? Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé had viewers in for a wild ride with its new couples and jaw-dropping moments. Fans were hooked after tuning in to the first episode which premiered in October 2018.

For starters, we got introduced to Ashley Smith (née Martson) and her man, Jay Smith. After being engaged twice before, the blonde beauty was anxious about falling head over heels in love again, but she opted to follow her heart and pursue a romance with the Jamaica native. The duo first met at a club during his pal’s wedding and it didn’t take long for a connection to blossom.

Remember Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores? The duo crossed paths in Mexico in 2016. Similar to Ashley and Jay, they met in a club and instantly hit it off. A few months later, he invited the stunner to his mom’s wedding so he could introduce Fernanda to his loved ones. The next time he came back to visit her, Jonathan popped the question and she sought out getting her K1 visa approval.

That season, we also met Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha. The father of three and his love interest formed such a strong connection that he hopped on a flight from Wisconsin to Indonesia to show her how serious he was. Within 48 hours, she had a dazzling diamond ring on her finger and was looking forward to starting a life in America with him, but it didn’t go as smoothly with his daughters.

Fans quickly fell in love with Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa — the dynamic duo who met during her vacation in Samoa. The Orange County native opened up about losing her virginity to Asuelu and later revealed she was expecting. It was an adjustment for the couple, especially because some of their loved ones were worried about the pair moving too quickly in their budding romance.

We weren’t ready for Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson. The Las Vegas resident was eager to take his relationship with the Brazilian bombshell to the next level after they met on social media. After heating up, the duo met up in Mexico and he proposed just five days later. Even though it started off nicely, things only grew more intense between the couple in time.

Last but not least, Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova appeared in season 6. The Russia beauty crossed paths with her husband-to-be on the beach in Maryland, and they too had to adjust after discovering she was pregnant. He ultimately popped the question and planned to bring Olga to the United States so they could raise their bundle of joy together as a family of three.

Scroll down to find out which 90 Day Fiancé couples split and are still together.