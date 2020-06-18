90 Day Fiance's Jonathan Rivera Engaged to Janelle Miller 3 Months After Finalizing Divorce

Courtesy of Jonathan Rivera/Instagram

It’s official! 90 Day Fiancé alum Jonathan Rivera announced his engagement to Janelle Miller on Thursday, June 18, sharing a series of heartwarming photos showing off her stunning diamond ring at the beach. “Easiest decision I’ve ever made,” he wrote.

In the pics, the lovebirds kissed and sweetly embraced while standing in front of the ocean. Prior to his proposal reveal, he posted a “date night” selfie before dinner. Jonathan and his bride-to-be enjoyed a delicious meal at a waterfront restaurant called RPM Seafood in the company of two other friends cheering with champagne.

Just a few days ago, the TLC alum, 33, posted another snap smiling next to his leading lady and gushed about their bond. “There was never a doubt,” he captioned the pic.

Jonathan and Janelle have been going strong for over a year now. Back in June 2019, he showed off his new girlfriend for the first time following his split from Fernanda Flores and called her his “WCW.” The TV personality did previously share a photo of them in May, but fans couldn’t see their faces since they were both wearing bandanas at the time.

“All I need in this life of sin …,” he wrote alongside the portrait, referencing Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s track “Bonnie & Clyde.”

The realtor’s engagement news comes three months after he and Fernanda finalized their divorce. “Officially single!” Fernanda wrote while sharing her announcement in March.

“By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way,” the season 6 alum added. “I can’t thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn’t a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.”

Since then, Fernanda revealed she is “still single and happy,” although she has been romantically linked to Clay Harbor from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

In light of Jonathan’s engagement news, the reality star tells In Touch she wishes him and his new fiancé “all the best.”

Back in January 2019, Jonathan confirmed he and his ex were separated in a candid interview with In Touch. “My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda’s feelings for me were real. Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card,” he said. “What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that.”

Now, he is so excited to start a new chapter with his future wife, Janelle!