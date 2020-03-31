Love is in the air! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima is officially back together with Eric Nichols, six months after they went public with their split. The TV personality took to Instagram to share the big news about her relationship on Tuesday, March 31.

“Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and [that’s] what matters,” the brunette beauty, 33, captioned her beaming new photo of them tagged in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans and friends were excited to hear the two worked out their differences, including Larissa’s pal Carmen. “Wishing both the best. You deserve to be happy,” she wrote in the comments section. “I suspected this [heart emoji],” another person chimed in.

Back in September 2019, Larissa revealed she and Eric broke up following a whirlwind eight-month romance. At the time, the Brazilian bombshell said there was “no hard feelings” between them. Luckily, it looks like they are now both ready to let go of the past and embrace their new future together.

The lovebirds first sparked a connection on Tinder and their romance continued to blossom from there. Larissa and Eric made their public debut at her divorce party in March 2019, celebrating the end to her marriage with Colt Johnson. Larissa’s former flame Colt had filed for divorce from her in January.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

Last August, she opened up to In Touch exclusively about her new flame Eric. “We are doing good. It feels good for me to be in a healthy relationship,” the reality star shared. “We take it a day at a time.”

More recently, the TLC alum announced she obtained her work permit, revealing how overjoyed she is to earn her own income. “Now I can work legally!! I’m very happy, since my divorce [I’ve] been struggling and counting [on] my parents and friends to help me!!! Thank you God!!!” she wrote on March 20.

So, what is the reality star up to while in quarantine? “I am going to launch my OnlyFans account soon with tasteful photography and also tutorials for my fans who ask how to do hair and makeup,” she told In Touch exclusively in an update. “I am using this time to learn and work on making my American dreams come true.”