’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Steven and Olga Split After 1 Year of Marriage: ‘We’re Better at Being Coparents’

It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova split after one year of marriage. The reality star took to Instagram Story on Saturday, October 10, to announce their breakup.

“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly. There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority,” Steven, 22, wrote in his statement.

TLC

He added, “(P.S. Don’t assume you know the full story from this one little post).” Olga has yet to address their split via social media. Following his announcement, Steven deleted photos of Olga from his Instagram page.

The Maryland native confirmed their breakup after fans noticed the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Olga added fuel to the speculation when she jetted off for a trip to visit family in California with the couple's 2-year-old son, Alex, without Steven.

“Where is Steven? Where did you go? Why did you go alone? And many many others questions I received when I told that I’m going to California,” Olga, 23, wrote via Instagram on September 22.

She went on to explain she visited an uncle, who had been living in California for the past 23 years. The Russia native originally planned to visit in August but had to reschedule her trip due to the wildfires.

Instagram

“I was so excited because I couldn’t spent more days sitting at home. After a car crash we [were] literally stuck at home and unfortunately, there are no Uber with a car seat and no bus for us,” Olga continued. “And another reason: why it was a good idea to go alone without Steven, because we finally started to miss each other [laughing with tears emojis]. Spending 24/7 with each other can be really tough.”

The couple were introduced to fans on season 6 of TLC’s reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé. They met while Olga was visiting Maryland on vacation. By the end of their summer fling, they learned Olga was pregnant. She returned to Maryland and they spent most of her pregnancy apart. Cameras documented Steven’s trip to Russia to be there for the birth of their son.

Before returning to the U.S., Steven proposed to Olga and they began their K-1 visa process, which allows the fiancé or fiancée of an American citizen to legally enter the country under the condition that the couple married within 90 days of the foreigner’s arrival. Olga received her visa in April 2019, and she relocated from Russia to Maryland to start her life with Steven and their son. The couple tied the knot on August 30, 2019.