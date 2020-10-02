90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle’s home life appears to be improving after In Touch confirmed he and wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) dropped their restraining orders against each other. The Happily Ever After? alum smiled as he looked down at son Pierre in a new photo he shared following their marital strife.

Paul, 35, and Karine’s 18-month-old son was sleeping on his dad in the sweet snap posted by the Louisville, Kentucky, resident via Instagram Stories on Friday, October 2. It’s unknown if the toddler is staying with his father at this time.

The relationship between the TV couple was previously contentious after their July 30 dispute in which cops came to their home twice.

A judge later granted both Paul and Karine, 23, protective orders on August 11 that forced them to stay 500 feet away from each other, according to court docs obtained by In Touch. Paul was restrained from having contact with Pierre, although both were granted temporary custody of their son.

Paul and Karine originally had a court hearing scheduled for December 3 to work out custody of their son post-feud, however it seems they have reconciled. Both of them agreed to dismiss their Emergency Protective Orders and cancel the hearing, with a judge signing off on the paperwork on September 16.

When the tension was at its worst, Paul said he regretted “taking for granted [his] family would be together forever and live happily ever after” in a post on Instagram Stories.

“I always took for granted my son [Pierre] would be around me every day. Waking up to his smiling face. Playing and going for long walks,” the TV personality added, before alleging Karine is pregnant with their second child. “To not be a part of your children’s life, born and unborn, is beyond painful,” he wrote.

In August, Karine broke her silence and said she was focused on doing what she felt was best for herself and child. “I’m really thankful for all the people involved in it. I also think all the people that worry about me for the support I have had,” she wrote on social media. “Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half.”

