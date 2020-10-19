Special moments! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle shared a sweet snap of himself cuddling up with son Pierre after reconciling with pregnant wife Karine Staehle (née Martins).

Paul, 37, laid on a hammock while Pierre, 19 months, cuddled up on his chest. The father-son duo were both fast asleep in the picture, which was shared via Instagram on Saturday, October 17.

It seems the Louisville, Kentucky native is enjoying every moment spent with his little boy after briefly being estranged from him and Karine, 23. As In Touch previously reported, the couple got into a heated fight in July which resulted in local police being called to their marital home twice in the same day. Karine fled their residence with Pierre, and they both filed restraining orders against each other.

In Touch confirmed their restraining orders had been granted in August. Pierre was protected under both orders, but the couple were ordered to stay 500 feet away from each other following the drama. During their time apart, Karine and Pierre stayed in Indiana with a friend while Paul traveled to Karine’s home country of Brazil.

On September 30, In Touch exclusively confirmed both parties agreed to dismiss their Emergency Protective Orders [EPOs] and cancel the upcoming December 3 custody hearing for Pierre.

Paul and Karine quickly reunited and returned to their house in Louisville. They posed for a sweet family photo with Paul’s mother, Mary Staehle, and their two dogs outside of a local business on October 14. The picture, shared via Facebook, also served as Karine’s baby bump debut, as she and Paul are expecting baby No. 2 together — another son.

On October 9, the TLC star revealed the name they chose for their unborn baby boy while sharing a song with lyrics written personally for the couple after their reconciliation. “People break up and make up all the time / We got our son Pierre / And Ethan’s on the way / So happy to be here with you, Karine / And sure we’ve had our problems / But everything takes time to heal / I don’t really wanna love without you / So happy we’re fixing things up,” the lyrics read, as a tribute to their tumultuous love story.

After their reunion, it seems Paul and Karine decided to travel back to Brazil as a family as they await their unborn child’s arrival. On Monday, October 19, Paul shared several pics of Brazilian cuisine, including a delicious pie from a local pizzeria, via his Instagram Story.