Welcome back! Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle (née Martins) returned to Instagram following a nearly four-month-long hiatus amid marital drama with husband Paul Staehle.

Karine, 24, cradled her baby bump while wearing a white wrap dress in a photo taken with two male friends at a wedding in Brazil on Saturday, December 20. The Brazilian beauty reshared the photo on her Instagram Story from her pal who had shared the image on his own Story first.

Courtesy of Karine Staehle/Instagram

Karine’s husband, Paul, shared a behind-the-scenes look of her getting ready for the wedding on his Instagram Story earlier that night. “Alright, we’re about to start recording another one of Karine’s makeup sessions here. Karine, are you excited? You look great by the way,” Paul, 37, said in the clip as she sat in her makeup chair wearing a towel around her body and in her hair. She said yes and explained she was prepping her hair and makeup to attend a family member’s nuptials.

Paul and Karine, who have been married since 2017, seem to be on better terms after their brief estrangement over the summer. As In Touch previously reported, police were called twice to their marital home in Louisville, Kentucky after a blowout fight in July — just two months after they learned they were expecting baby No. 2. Following the argument, Karine moved out with the couple’s son, 21-month Pierre, and the couple filed restraining orders against each other.

The restraining orders were granted in August, but the couple ultimately agreed to drop them the following month. They quickly reunited in Kentucky before relocating to Karine’s home country of Brazil in October.

Since arriving in the Amazon, Paul and Karine have been leaning on her family for support as they work through their issues. Paul has also been very supportive of Karine and announced he will be producing a web series that will document her journey as she follows her dreams of pursuing a career in cosmetology.

It seems the couple seems eager to keep their fans updated on their story even after they revealed they would not be returning to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for another season following their marital trouble. “We highly appreciate [TLC and Sharp Entertainment] giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera,” Paul revealed in a statement on November 14. “We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives.”