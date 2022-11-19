Are they or aren’t they? 90 Day Fiancé stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have confused viewers with their rollercoaster romance; however, fans are convinced the pair have seemingly split for good! Keep reading to find out clues on why fans think Kalani and Asuelu have split.

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kalani and Asuelu Get Married?

Kalani and Asuelu made their TLC debut on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. The pair met while Kalani vacationed in Samoa at the resort Asuelu worked at. After they got pregnant and welcomed baby No. 1, a son named Oliver in January 2018, they began the process for Asuelu’s K-1 visa.

While Kalani’s family was skeptical of Asuelu, things worsened when the couple learned they were pregnant and expecting baby No. 2. After promising her parents that he would step up for and provide for his family of four, the couple wed in September 2018.

When Did Kalani and Asuelu Last Appear on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

The last time viewers saw Asuelu and Kalani onscreen was during the season premiere of 90 Day Diaries in March 2022. The couple seemed to be struggling with communication and the episode documented the TLC couple as they sat down for a serious discussion.

During the conversation, Kalani asserted that Asuelu didn’t assist her with the shared duties of raising their sons — Oliver and Ethan — or maintaining the household. The mom of two specifically voiced her frustration over Asuelu’s golf habits, leaving her to care for their children. The pair was also in the process of selling their Washington, Utah, home, but Kalani felt her husband was not helpful throughout that process either.

After their nasty fight played out onscreen, Kalani took to Instagram to reveal her husband had blocked her from social media.

When Did the Kalani, Asuelu Split Rumors Begin?

Kalani and Asuelu first sparked split rumors in June 2022 after the Samoa native shared a lengthy message on why his wife was absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want [to] film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me. Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video post of an old clip of Kalani and Asuelu dancing together.

