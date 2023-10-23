Many 90 Day Fiancé fans are watching Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata’s marriage crumble on the first season of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Though the couple has yet to formally announce their split, Asuelu’s living situation seems to be a sign that he and Kalani have called it quits.

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Move Back to Samoa?

Asuelu and Kalani have seemingly lived apart from each other for some time now, as Asuelu revealed via an Instagram Live in July 2023 that he was living in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Kalani moved from Utah to California in 2022. However, in October 2023, Asuelu reportedly revealed in a TikTok Live that he had moved back to his native Samoa, according to Instagram blog 90 Days on Blast.

What Problems Are Asuelu and Kalani Having on ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’?

Kalani and Asuelu, who got married in 2018 and share sons Oliver and Kennedy, revealed issues with infidelity during the August 14 premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Kalani explained in a group therapy session that Asuelu had cheated on her during a trip to Samoa in fall 2022. While on a FaceTime call at the time, Kalani noticed Aselu’s white tongue, which is typically a sign of oral thrush. She then learned that he had accepted oral sex from a woman at a bar.

Though Kalani wanted to end their marriage, Asuelu instead offered her a “hall pass” to kiss someone else. She used the pass with a man named Dallas Nuez, but their kiss escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. Kalani also developed feelings for Dallas and stayed in contact with him. She temporarily blocked Dallas during couples’ therapy to work on her marriage, but she unblocked him after she caught Asuelu suspiciously deleting text messages. The mother of two even spent a night with Dallas away from the resort when he flew in to see her.

Kalani also revealed on The Last Resort that Asuelu has cheated on her a total of 12 times, including during her pregnancies. This, combined with her feelings for Dallas, made her unsure if she wanted to continue her marriage.

Are Asuelu and Kalani Still Together After ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’?

While Kalani has not officially confirmed her split from Asuelu, she has dropped some hints online. For example, while sharing a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in early September 2023, she strategically placed a sticker over Asuelu’s face in a selfie taken during The Last Resort filming.

Meanwhile, it seems Kalani and Dallas have continued their relationship. His hand was spotted in photos on her Instagram Stories in December and January. In July 2023, a source told The Sun that the two were reportedly getting serious and planning to “move in together.” Kalani also seemingly confirmed her ongoing romance with Dallas in August by updating her Instagram profile photo to a selfie that included half of his face.