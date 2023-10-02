90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata broke down in tears as she reflected on learning that her husband Asuelu Pulaa‘s serial cheating throughout their entire relationship.

Kalani, 35, explained during a therapy session that she figured out Asuelu, 28, was being unfaithful when she was pregnant and they were working on getting his visa to live in the United States.

“I just felt like I needed to suck it up and just hide it,” she explained in a teaser clip for the Monday, October 2, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort shared on TLC’s Instagram page. “I wanted him to get along with my dad and with my family members, so I just kept it hidden basically to protect him.”

During a confessional, Asuelu admitted he felt “really sick” while thinking about his past affairs and said he acted like an “asshole.” He continued, “I feel like I don’t deserve to be here. Hurting my wife and hurting my family.”

Back in the therapy session, Kalani revealed that Asuelu cheated with “girl after girl” and she was “crushed.”

“Once he got to America it didn’t really happen. And then, within like a year ago, he started online cheating,” she continued. “He didn’t physically cheat on me, but he’d reach out to other girls online. Then he would buy their naked pictures online.”

Their drama hit a breaking point when Asuelu took a trip to his native Samoa and accepted oral sex from another woman, which led to him contracted thrush.

“So collectively he’s cheated like 10, 12 times,” she said before breaking down into tears. “And hearing myself say that, I’m just disgusted with myself.”

The couple met in 2017 when she was on a trip to Samoa. Kalani quickly fell in love and they had sex during her second visit, which resulted in her first pregnancy. They made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, where fans watched the pair decide to raise their son Oliver in the U.S. They tied the knot at the end of the season and announced they were expecting baby No. 2 soon after.

TLC

Viewers have watched Kalani and Asuelu face several ups and downs over the years, though they decided to give their romance one last try during the debut season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

After Kalani revealed her husband’s indiscretion ​in Somoa, she explained he offered her a “hall pass” to kiss another man as revenge. However, Asuelu was shocked when Kalani took him up on the offer and kissed someone. Their encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex, while the mother of two even admitted she developed feelings for her hall pass – who has since been identified as California native Dallas Nuez – and stayed in touch with him.

While at the retreat, Kalani promised Asuelu that she would block Dallas’ number. However, the reality star had a hard time letting go of Dallas and even admitted to thinking about him during a sex homework assignment.