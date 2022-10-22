90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Travels to Samoa Amid Kalani Split Rumors

90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa is heading home to Samoa amid split rumors from his wife, Kalani Faagata.

“Surprise my family in Samoa,” the dad of two, 27, wrote alongside a video of his plane seemingly landing on the island on Saturday, October 22.

Courtesy of Asuelu Pulaa/Instagram

While it’s unclear if Asuelu is joined by his two sons, Oliver, 4, and Kennedy, 3, and wife on the trip, the 90 Day Fiancé alum is making the international trek amid the pending sale of the couple’s Washington, Utah, home. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property, which is owned by Kalani, 33, and her father, Low, was initially placed on the market in May for $589,000, and the price was reduced three times before landing at $499,999 on August 12.

According to the listing, the couple’s Utah home is currently under contract and the mom of two was seemingly getting ready to move out of their home last week.

“Packing and getting emotional,” Kalani wrote as she organized a plastic tub of 90’s nostalgic VHS tapes. In another slide, she shared an old note her little sister, Kolini Faagata, wrote her, “When @kolinilynee would get my s—t ready for college.”

Despite the buzz of a possible split between Asuelu and Kalani, the Samoa native is preparing for the relocation himself. On October 5, he shared a TikTok on “What it’s like living in Utah.” In the video clip, the TLC star was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while apparently getting pulled over by a police officer with the song “Locked Up” by Akon playing in the background.

“Just a few days and then bye Utah,” Asuelu captioned the video. That same day, he seemingly shut down breakup speculation as he took to social media to slam trolls who said he wasn’t a “good dad.”

“This for all of you bitches that complain about my life,” Asuelu said in a Reel as he walked through a supermarket. “They say grow up, be a good dad, bitch I’m here, buying all the [groceries] buying all the food, buying everything for my family.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alums first sparked rumors of a possible split in June, following Asuelu uploading a lengthy message on why his wife has been absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me,” he captioned an old video clip of him dancing with his wife. “Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

The reality TV star added that he had “a lot to say,” but he couldn’t at the time because he was “under the contract.” Two days later, Asuelu dropped another hint in a video where he is seen taking out the trash in a blue button-up top.

“When people know that I’m single,” he captioned the clip as he panted heavily, seemingly hinting that fans would be out of breath after recently showcasing a shocking weight loss transformation.