Clapping back! 90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii had choice words for a troll who told him to go “back to your country” after his October 2022 divorce from Memphis Smith.

“You go back to your country first,” Hamza, 26, responded via the comment section of his Monday, May 29, Instagram post.

Fans hailed the 90 Day Fiancé alum’s response, writing, “Good job Hamza! Fight back.” Meanwhile, another added, “And that’s how you stand up. Unless they are NATIVES none of them are from here. SO PROUD OF YOU HAMZA.”

The Tunisia native has been relatively quiet about his former relationship after In Touch exclusively broke the news in February that his divorce from Memphis, 35, was finalized on October 28, 2022.

The dad of one seemingly broke his silence on the messy split in April 2023, when he took to social media to share that, “Sometimes distance is respect.”

Fans were introduced to Hamza and Memphis on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. The pair met online and after an eight-month virtual romance, the nurse practitioner traveled overseas to meet Hamza for the first time in person.

After tying the knot just weeks into the initial meeting, Memphis learned she was pregnant and expecting her third child and her first with Hamza. The Michigan native has a daughter from a previous relationship and shares a son with her ex-husband, Justin Sandoval. In Touch later exclusively revealed Memphis and Hamza’s daughter’s name, Kiori Love Moknii, who they welcomed in October 2021.

Despite the fact that the pair appeared to be one of the strongest couples at the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 tell-all, filmed in January 2022, by that March, Memphis scrubbed all photos of her Tunisian husband off her social media profiles. She also seemingly hinted at a split after sharing a cryptic message that read, “Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him.”

Hamza’s sister, Rawia Moknii, seemingly gave fans more insight into the ongoing situation after she posted and deleted an alleged text message thread between her and her sister-in-law on Instagram.

“Sister, Hamza does not mind to speak with [sic] your ex-husband but he [feels] jealous when you go alone to his house alone,” Rawia’s alleged message to Memphis read in April 2022.

Memphis replied, “Justin is not here, he is at work and when he gets here I will be leaving. I just can’t leave the children alone.” Adding that Hamza should “be happy” because without Justin she could have not gone to Tunisia, Memphis defended her ex and reiterated that he is a “good guy and good father.”

Two weeks later, Memphis confirmed her split from Hamza after sharing a photo of herself using a breast pump. “Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” the health professional wrote alongside the photo. She subtly revealed her relationship status by adding the hashtag “single mom life.”

Since announcing their split, Hamza and Memphis have been involved in a heated custody battle for their daughter. Hamza relocated to Chicago from Memphis’ native Michigan and first hinted at his estrangement from his daughter in June 2022, when he revealed he was spending his first Father’s Day alone.

Hamza’s sister was the first to seemingly confirm the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple was not seeing eye to eye when it came to the visitation of the daughter following their breakup.

“I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignored a judge’s ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to penalties [sic],” Rawia wrote on her Instagram Story on August 15, 2022. “My brother suffers a lot and did not give up on seeing his daughter. Although the judge allowed him to visit, she prevent him and does not send us a picture or video of her.”

After the couple’s divorce was finalized in October 2022, one major bombshell that was revealed during the divorce proceedings was that Hamza requested a paternity test for their daughter. He suspected Memphis could’ve become pregnant with her ex-husband, In Touch exclusively revealed.

However, the ruling concluded that Hamza must pay child support for Kiori, confirming he is the biological father.