Speaking his truth. 90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii broke his silence two months after In Touch exclusively confirmed his divorce from ex-wife Memphis Smith was finalized.

“Sometimes distance is respect,” Hamza, 26, shared via his Instagram Stories alongside a photo taken on a night out on Tuesday, April 25.

Courtesy of Hamza Moknii/Instagram

The Tunisia native has been relatively quiet on social media after In Touch exclusively broke the news in February that the former TV couple’s divorce was finalized on October 28, 2022.

While the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alums appeared to be one of the strongest couples by the season 5 tell-all, filmed in January 2022, the mom of three, 35, revealed her breakup from Hamza in March 2022 when she shared a photo of herself using a breast pump.

“Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” the Michigan native wrote alongside the photo. She subtly revealed her relationship status by adding the hashtag “single mom life.”

Since announcing their split, Hamza and Memphis have been in a heated custody battle for their daughter, who In Touch exclusively revealed is named Kiori Love Moknii. Hamza first hinted at an estrangement from his daughter in June 2022 when he revealed he was spending his first Father’s Day alone.

“Today is Father’s Day. It would be the first Father’s Day with my daughter, we should be celebrating together,” the TLC personality wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “I don’t know when I will see her. Every day I miss her. Today should be special but all I can do is patiently wait to see her again.”

Hamza had been living in Chicago and traveling back and forth for their custody hearings. Hamza’s sister, Rawia Moknii, was the first to seemingly confirm that her brother and Memphis had not been seeing eye to eye when it came to the visitation of their daughter following their breakup.

“I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignored a judge’s ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to penalties [sic],” Rawia wrote on her Instagram Story on August 15, 2022. “My brother suffers a lot and did not give up on seeing his daughter. Although the judge allowed him to visit, she prevent him and does not send us a picture or video of her.”

After the couple’s divorce was finalized in October 2022, one major bombshell that was revealed during the divorce proceedings was that Hamza requested a paternity test for their daughter. He suspected Memphis could’ve become pregnant with her ex-husband, Justin Sandoval, In Touch exclusively revealed.

However, the ruling concluded that Hamza must pay child support for Kiori, confirming he is the biological father.