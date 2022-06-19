A day of celebration? 90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii is spending Father’s Day without his daughter and he is clearly upset about spending the special day alone.

“Today is Father’s Day. It would be the first Father’s Day with my daughter, we should be celebrating together,” the Tunisia native, 28, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, June 19. “I don’t know when I will see her.”

Courtesy of Hamza Moknii/Instagram

Reiterating that he misses his young daughter, he added, “Today should be special but all I can do is patiently wait to see her again.”

Hamza debuted his relationship with Memphis Smith on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair conceived the first child shortly after their marriage. While the international couple seemed like one of the most solid when the season’s tell-all was filmed in January, the pair had sparked major breakup rumors by March.

Memphis shared her own Father’s Day tribute but evidently left Hamza out of the carousel of photos she posted.

“People tend to forget that being a ‘Father’ goes [beyond] helping create a child. We all know too well that those acts do not make someone a ‘father,’’ she wrote. “Their ACTIONS do!”

“Knowing my history I learned from an early age that “blood” doesn’t mean someone loves you anymore or less! That their TRUE LOVE and AFFECTION and SUPPORT and CONSISTENCY is what matters!” she revealed.

Stating that a real father will “sacrifice their OWN wants and dreams,” the nurse added, “THANK YOU to the fathers that continue to SACRIFICE for EVERY child, BIOLOGICAL or NOT.”

The Michigan native scrubbed all the photos of her Tunisian husband off her social media and seemingly confirmed her relationship status in April when she used the hashtag “single mom life” in the caption for her photo.

Hamza’s sister, Rawia Moknii, continued to fuel rumors when she shared photos of an alleged text message thread between her and her sister-in-law that addressed Hamza’s concern toward Memphis’ ex-husband, Justin Sandoval.

“Sister, hamza does not mind to speak with [sic] your ex-husband but he [feels] jealous when you go alone to his house alone,” Rawia’s alleged message to Memphis read.

Since their rumored split, Hamza has been residing in Chicago. While the father of one often uploads photos of his daughter, he covers her face, and 90 Day Fiancé fans have mixed opinions on the posts.

“You chose to move away … to a different state,” one TLC viewer commented. Meanwhile, another shared a different viewpoint, “I’m sure he is very proud and would love to post her face but for the privacy of her, maybe it’s best he does what he needs to. Praying he will see his baby soon.”