Getting in the spirit! Just like many other families, reality stars from TLC’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé are looking forward to celebrating the 2022 holidays with their friends, family and loved ones. Fan favorites like Yara and Jovi Dufren, David and Annie Toborowsky, Veronica Rodriguez and more stars revealed their plans and how they’re celebrating Christmas 2022 exclusively to In Touch.

The flagship show of the franchise, 90 Day Fiancé, follows couples made up of one American and one foreigner who fall in love and are in long-distance relationships. Each of the couples has either completed is close to completing the K-1 visa process, which allows the fiancé or fiancée of an American citizen to legally enter the United States. Once the foreigner arrives in the country, the couple must get married within 90 days of the foreigner’s arrival. After the wedding takes place, the foreigner is then eligible for a green card. If the couple does not wed within the 90-day time frame, the foreigner must return to their home country.

Since its premiere in 2014, the franchise has launched other spinoffs which include 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After (which follows married couple’s journeys), 90 Day: The Single Life (which follows singles as they attempt to find love again after a split or divorce) and the newest addition to the franchise, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise — which features couples made up of one United States citizen and one person from the Caribbean.

For some foreigners, this will mark the first time they are celebrating Christmas in the U.S. with their American spouses. Because of the blending of cultures, most of their celebrations with include traditions from both the United States and from their country origin in a festive crossover.

90 Day Fiancé prides itself as having one of the most ethnically diverse casts on reality TV and has features stars from several countries like Colombia, Ukraine, Cameroon, Thailand, India, the Dominican Republic and more. Howard Lee, the president and general manager of TLC, previously revealed that he thinks the show’s diversity is its strongest asset.

“I don’t think viewers have ever seen this vast array of cultures intersect with Americans before,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019. “There is somebody from every country who’s been on this series. I’m proud of all the diversity on this series and on the network.”

