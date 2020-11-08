Missing his girl! 90 Day Fiancé alum Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) shared a rare yet touching tribute to his fiancée, Nicole Nafziger, amid their long-distance relationship.

“I love you soooo much babe and I miss you. And I’m so jealous of people who get to see you every day [red heart emoji],” the 29-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 7, alongside a sweet selfie of the couple.

This marked the first time Azan has shared a photo of him and Nicole on his Instagram page since May 2017. In September, Nicole explained why Azan doesn’t choose to share photos of them on social media.

“There are people (men and women) who feel they don’t need to post pics of their significant other on social media to show love. As long as he shows it to me, that’s what matters,” Nicole, 26, wrote during a Q&A session with fans on IG Story. “I’m a person who likes to post pictures and do the social media thing. It’s not a big thing for him. That doesn’t mean he loves me any less.”

Azan decided to show some love to his lady just two months after she departed from his home country of Morocco, where the couple self-quarantined for five months together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole planned to take a trip in March to reunite with her love after spending several months apart. Shortly after the Florida native arrived, the global pandemic had reached a peak in several countries, including the United States and in Morocco. In order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Moroccan government closed its borders and imposed a travel ban — which meant Nicole was essentially stuck abroad with her man.

During her time with Azan in Morrocco, the couple enjoyed yummy meals together, tea time and several video game sessions. But Nicole got a ton of backlash from fans who accused her of “abandoning” her 5-year-old daughter, May, in the United States. Nicole’s mom, Robbalee Nafziger, cared for May while her daughter was away and she often defended her from trolls online.

In August, Nicole was able to obtain a ticket on a plane from Morocco to the United States via the select government-approved flights meant to help American citizens return home after being stranded overseas. After touching down in Florida, Nicole quickly reunited with May.