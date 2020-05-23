Compromise is key! 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger took to Instagram on Friday, May 21 to reveal she and fiancé Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) don’t fight over their one console when one of them wants to play video games. Instead, the couple takes turns while quarantining together in Morocco.

“When all you want to do is play Sims and he wants to play FIFA,” Nicole, 26, captioned a snap of their TV screen which featured Azan’s soccer game. The Florida native added a grinning face with sweat emoji and a red heart emoji in her caption.

But instead of being upset or mad that Azan, 29, was hogging up their shared gaming station, Nicole found another way to keep herself busy. “Guess I’ll read my next book,” she captioned a second photo featured pages of her book with Azan’s video game screen in the background. She added a Memoji of herself giving a thumbs up and hashtagged the book’s title, The Lying Game.

It seems like Nicole is enjoying her time with her man in his native country even though she is essentially stuck in Morocco. The blonde beauty reunited with Azan on March 11, just two days before the global coronavirus pandemic reached its peak in the United States and in Morocco. According to NBC News, Moroccan government officials imposed international travel bans on March 15. Since then, United States citizens have been essentially stranded in the country.

On April 1, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch Nicole had been “staying in touch” with her parents and daughter May while away by “FaceTiming” with her family “almost daily.”

“Nicole’s doing quite well, she’s fine,” the source said. “May is being homeschooled by Nicole’s mom and step-dad right now. Of course, May’s missing her mom, and Nicole is missing her [daughter], as well.”

Her mom, Robbalee Nafziger, has also been giving fans regular updates about how her daughter is doing in Morocco amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Is Nicole coming home soon?? I miss seeing her. Is she OK?” a concerned follower commented on one of the grandmother’s Instagram posts on April 26. “She is good,” Robbalee responded. “Just hunkered down in Morocco waiting for the [travel] ban to be lifted.”