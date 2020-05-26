Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

He takes care of his lady! 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger showed off the home-cooked meal fiancé Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni) made while they’re quarantined together in Morocco. Though the coronavirus pandemic has kept the American cutie from traveling home to her family, she and her man are making the most of their time together with romantic dinners in.

“My delicious meal by my babe,” Nicole, 26, captioned a photo of her plate, adding a heart-eyes emoji to show just how impressed she was by the dish. And it did look pretty tasty. Azan, 29, clearly has skills in the kitchen.

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Though the blonde beauty pretty much disappeared from social media for two months, she returned to Instagram in mid-May with a selfie the couple snapped before all of the local businesses were shut down in Morocco. “Throwback pic to when we could still go to the cafe,” she captioned the shot. “How is everyone? I’ve been away from social media for a while. How’s quarantine life for y’all? Is your state/country opening back up yet?”

Since then, she’s been keeping her fans updated more regularly as she posts about her romance, her daughter, May, and how she’s passing the time. As it turns out, playing The Sims has made a major comeback for the star. “This is my quarantine life until I get back to the states,” she joked as she shared a photo of her computer screen.

The young mom couldn’t have predicted how long she’d be “stuck” overseas, but an insider told In Touch in April she “doesn’t see it as a bad thing.” The Happily Ever After alum has been “enjoying” the extra time she gets with Azan and “being able to laugh with him and share these moments.” However, her family isn’t exactly overjoyed with the situation.

“[Nicole’s] family isn’t so thrilled that she’s stuck there or even went to go visit him in the first place, but they understand that she’s an adult and can make her own decisions,” the source said. “She knows how her family feels about Azan but chooses to follow her feelings over theirs.”

It’s clear to 90 Day fans that Nicole is following her heart. We’re glad to see her man is taking good care of her during their time together.