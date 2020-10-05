Headed for splitsville? Not this couple! 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger confirmed she and Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M‘Raouni) are still together and engaged nearly two months after she returned to America from Morocco.

Fans wanted an update after the TV personality, 26, admitted she was “really missing” her man in the wake of her extended trip to North Africa.

“You guys still engaged or together or what? Let us know, I doubt you’re still under TLC’s contract [because] you or Azan never returned to the damn show,” one of the season 4 star’s followers commented with a rolling-eyes emoji.

Nicole dispelled split rumors and said the PDA-filled photo she shared on social media was from her recent visit to his native country. “I mean I’ve said many times we are still together plus I just posted about him,” the Florida resident replied. The season 5 alum also has “engaged to H” written in her Instagram bio.

While squashing breakup speculation, she cleared the air yet again about theories he was married prior to their long-distance relationship.

“No matter how many times people try to spread that rumor, it still isn’t true,” Nicole clapped back. “I wouldn’t try to wreck a family either. I’m not that kind of person. Y’all can think of me the way you want but I know who I am and I wouldn’t do that.”

Nicole got back to the United States on August 10 following her 5-month trip to see Azan. She left in March to go see her beau in person and had to stay longer than expected because of travel bans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although she misses her husband-to-be now that she is back home, the reality star has been staying busy with her daughter, May. In September, Nicole enjoyed a pool day with her loved ones and mother, Robbalee Nafziger, who helped her care for May while she was gone by doing homeschooling and more.

Robbalee previously responded to critics of her daughter’s romance in an Instagram comment and said she supports Nicole following her heart when it comes to her relationship with Azan.

“She is in charge of her own life and has to make her own decisions,” Robbalee wrote in March. “I can only guide her to a better one, the rest is up to her. I love her no matter what.”