A big wake-up call. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa were struggling in their marriage, and Kalani even considered filing for divorce from the Samoa native — but after Asuelu got into a scary car accident that he was lucky to survive, they both realized they wanted to give their relationship another chance.

On the Sunday, June 6 episode, Kalani, 32, and Asuelu, 25, revealed that he had gotten into a bad car crash where he totaled his car. Kalani said Asuelu could have gotten really badly hurt, or even died, and she said it “made me realize I really do love him.”

“That accident was really important for our marriage because it made me see that he could be gone,” Kalani said in her confessional. “Knowing that he can just be dead, it made me see [that] I don’t want to live without him. I don’t want my boys to live without him.” Asuelu agreed that the accident made him realize he shouldn’t take his wife and kids for granted and that they should spend more time together as a family.

Prior to the scary accident, Kalani looked into her options by sitting down with a divorce lawyer and was shocked to discover things had changed since she tied the knot with Asuelu. When she initially filed for the K-1 visa — which allowed her husband to come to America — her father, Low, cosigned the documents to be Asuelu’s sponsor because her income wasn’t high enough to be approved on her own. Low agreed, initially making him financially responsible for Asuelu for 10 years.

TLC; Courtesy Asuelu Pulaa/Instagram

However, since then, the divorce lawyer informed both Kalani and Low the Donald Trump administration implemented a new rule: making Kalani and Low responsible for Asuelu for life unless he gets deported, is granted citizenship or dies.

“Obviously when I had my dad sign that, I could’ve sworn on my life that we would never get divorced but here we are,” Kalani said in utter shock during her solo confessional. “I feel like I was so in love with him and so wrapped up in our little romance that we had at the beginning that I was just so stupid with a lot of things.”

“If he were to seek any sort of financial assistance, then the government could come back and seek reimbursement for whatever assistance they provided to him,” the divorce attorney explained to Low about what that could mean, noting they could possibly be an exception due to signing the paperwork when the 10-year rule was in place.

Low suggested that Kalani and Asuelu try to work it out for the sake of their boys, Oliver and Kennedy. Kalani said she had a lot to think about and was at a fork in the road. She could either be a single mom or stay in her marriage to Asuelu.

At the end of the episode, a teaser clip for the Sunday, June 6, episode aired and showed Kalani and Asuelu having a heartfelt conversation in their car. “I’m just really scared,” he said after something serious happened. “Thank goodness that you didn’t get really hurt,” she replied. In her own confessional, Kalani hinted the frightening ordeal made her reevaluate giving up on their relationship, adding, “It was a wake-up call to clearly see what it is that I wanted.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.