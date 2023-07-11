New couple alert! Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, which premiered on July 10, 2023. Throughout the season on TLC, fans will watch their relationship unfold as Holly heads to South Africa to start a new life with Wayne. Keep scrolling to learn more about the couple and find out if they’re still together.

Who Are Holly and Wayne on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Holly, 44, is a “fairy-tale-obsessed barber from Utah,” according to the couple’s bio on TLC’s website. Meanwhile, Wayne, 40, owns a plumbing business in Johannesburg, South Africa. They met on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site and got engaged three days after Holly’s first visit to South Africa. Despite her family’s concerns, Holly is ready to spend three months in Wayne’s country to start their life together. Her extended stay has its obstacles, though, including Holly’s mom coming along and the wedding date coming up just over a week after her arrival.

In a preview clip ahead of the new season, Holly and Wayne chatted on a video call. The couple expressed how much they loved and missed each other and spoke about Holly’s upcoming trip to South Africa. Wayne said he was “most excited” about their honeymoon.

In a confessional, Holly opened up about the fast-approaching wedding date.

“I know it’s really quick, but I feel like we’re really ready,” she said. “And we’ve been waiting until we’re married to have sex and so we’re excited to do that as well.”

Holly and Wayne then spoke about their first night together. She asked Wayne if he was concerned he wouldn’t “satisfy” her, but he didn’t seem worried. “We’re gonna give honeymoon a new name, baby,” he said.

Holly then explained that neither she nor Wayne are active Jehovah’s Witnesses, but they both wanted to “do things differently” than they had in the past.

Wayne admitted this has been the longest he’s waited to have sex, and Holly reiterated how excited she was for their wedding and honeymoon.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Holly and Wayne Still Together?

Holly and Wayne have yet to confirm if they are still together following their time on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They have not appeared recently on each other’s Instagram accounts — Wayne’s last post with Holly was in April 2022. Meanwhile, Holly has posted some cryptic TikTok videos on her Instagram, including a June 2023 video about what it’s like as an “American woman living in South Africa.”

“I’ve seen things you’ve only seen in your nightmares,” she lip-synced.

Holly’s other lip-syncing videos have alluded to the “worst day” of her life and anxiety about seeing her relationship with Wayne on 90 Day Fiancé. Fans will have to stay tuned on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC to see how it all plays out for the couple.