90 Day Fiancé alum Rachel Walters (née Bear) confirmed her split from her husband, Jon Walters, after a “hopeless” seven-year visa journey.

“It absolutely pains me to post this. This isn’t the update we wanted to share,” Rachel shared in an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, May 7. “This isn’t the ending we were hoping for. Nor is it the finale we were thinking would happen. Long distance relationships can be brutal on the toughest of couples.”

While the pair fought hard for seven years to get the United Kingdom native a visa to the United States, she said the distance and time apart had “taken its toll.”

“We have unfortunately, grown too far apart. The decision has been made, on our end, to not continue,” she continued. “The visa journey is sadly over. It’s the end of an era and was not an easy decision to have to make. Please give us the privacy and time to adjust to our new reality.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Rachel confirmed her split from Jon hours after he shared a heartbreaking update regarding their visa journey.

“I will not be joining Rachel and the girls in the United States. The future we wanted for so long isn’t the future we will have,” Jon shared via his personal Facebook page on Tuesday, May 7. “We knew before we started that it would be hard but always had hope to keep us going when things got tough.”

He called the situation “hopeless” and was unsure what the next chapter in their lives would look like now that he had a definite answer regarding his visa.

Jon and Rachel made their TLC debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018. The pair met by chance singing duets on a karaoke app, and the spinoff documented Rachel alongside her infant daughter traveling overseas to meet Jon for the first time.

After tying the knot in 2018, the pair worked to get Jon to the United States as Rachel could not make the move due to sharing custody of her eldest daughter, Ella, with her ex. The TLC alums were prepared for a lengthy visa process due to Jon’s criminal record, which included him pleading guilty to bodily harm without intent while he was in college.

Despite Jon’s run-ins with the law hindering their visa process, Rachel emphasized that he “never served time in jail” and had always defended her husband against online trolls who called him a felon.

“It was a spontaneous bar fight. Do I condone fighting? No, not really. But we are human and sometimes we make mistakes, some worse than others. And that’s Jon in a nutshell,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram comment in December 2023. “He was young, dumb and reactive. He’s 40 now and hardly had the energy to tie his shoes. He’s no threat to anyone. He/We get a bit defensive to the judgment thrown at us because no one is in our situation but us.”