A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is almost here. Season 5 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, arriving in July, will see seven Americans move around the world to be with the ones they love. It won’t be easy, as the couples will face cultural challenges and obstacles in their relationships. Which lovebirds will beat the odds to say “I do”? This installment will feature new faces, as well as two returning couples. Keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know about 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5.

Will There Be a Season 5 of ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’?

Yes! TLC has confirmed that 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will return for a fifth season. And they wasted no time, as season 4 just aired from January to May 2023. Fans won’t have to wait long for the next installment.

When Does ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 5 Premiere?

The Oher Way season 5 is set to premiere on TLC on July 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans should note that new episodes will air on Monday nights this time around instead of Sundays.

New season, new night! #90DayFiance: The Other Way returns with fresh couples, some familiar faces, and surprising meet-cutes. 🔥Catch the season premiere Monday, July 10 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/7rSEKsXyYJ — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 15, 2023

Who Is Returning for ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 5?

As mentioned above, two couples will return: Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo, and Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio. Fans first met Daniele and Yohan in season 2, where Daniele revealed that she met Yohan on a visit to the Dominican Republic. She was mesmerized when she saw him walking through her hotel.

Yohan later proposed to Daniele, but they experienced language barriers and disagreements over spirituality, as fans saw when they returned in season 4. Now, Daniele and Yohan want a fresh start, with hopes of buying a house, getting pregnant, and starting a business together.

Kenny and Armando were also introduced in The Other Way season 2. They met in an online support group for gay fathers, and Kenny eventually moved to Mexico to be with Armando. However, they struggled with the culture not accepting their relationship. In season 5, tensions will rise for Kenny and Armando as they discuss surrogacy and moving to Mexico City.

Who Else is in the Cast of ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 5?

Brandon, an Oregon native, and Mary, living in the Philippines, are a new couple this season. They spent every moment together on video calls, which has made their families worry they are too obsessed with each other. However, they can’t imagine not being together. TLC teased that when Brandon moves to the Philippines, he’ll have “a rude awakening before his plane [even leaves] the ground.”

Utah native Holly met Wayne, of South Africa, on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. Holly felt the pressure as she moved to South Africa just one week before their wedding. To top it off, Holly’s mom isn’t so sure about Holly’s safety in the country.

Kimberly, based in Alabama, met her love Tejaswi (a.k.a. TJ) in a dream before they found each other on social media. She visited him in India, and the two got engaged. Now, TJ is planning an Indian wedding without consulting Kimberly. She experiences culture shock as she becomes part of his traditional family.

Los Angeles native Shekinah met Sarper on a trip to Turkey. They quickly fell in love, but Shekinah’s family worried that Sarper was a playboy. When Shekinah moves to Turkey, she tries to set ground rules with Sarper, but he feels she’s controlling him. They soon realize they don’t know each other as well as they thought.

Finally, there’s Julio, a momma’s boy from New York who met Netherlands native Kirsten on Instagram. Before Julio moves to the Netherlands to be with Kirsten, she’ll visit him in New York, where she will make “a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship.”