90 Day Fiancé fans were introduced to Wayne Cornish when he made his reality TV debut alongside his fiancée, Holly Weeks, during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Despite being on TV, he also works another job to make a living.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Wayne Cornish Job?

Wayne currently works as a plumber and entrepreneur. He has owned WMC PLUMBING since February 2013, while he also works for a company called Master Plumbing in Sandton, South Africa, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I am a person that has a passion for plumbing and take high pride in what I do,” he wrote in his LinkedIn bio. “My business logo is THE RIGHT WAY.”

Additionally, the TV personality is launching an online plumbing course on August 25, according to his Instagram bio.

What Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Wayne Cornish Do For a Living?

Running his own plumbing business isn’t the only way that Wayne provides for himself. He also makes cash for appearing on the TLC series. While his exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, Before the 90 Days cast tend to make between $500 to $1,000 per episode. Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé stars make $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

Wayne Cornish Said He ‘Regrets’ Joining ’90 Day Fiance’

Wayne and Holly might be making money for their appearances on the reality show, though he admitted they regret participating in the franchise after they received backlash online.

In a video shared via Instagram in August 2023 titled “A message for 90 Day Fiancé comments and the creators that care about their pockets,” Wayne slammed trolls who made negative comments online and “don’t care what they do to hurt your feelings.”

“They get paid to do little blogs and to do videos and stuff because that’s all people care about today is money, not people’s feelings. And you know what, I’m getting pretty tired of it,” the South Africa native said. “I mean, I’m not a bad person. Holly is not a bad person. But you know what? We’re sorry we did this show.”

Wayne claimed that Holly “wakes up every day crying” because of the nasty comments people have made about them, including that they are “drug addicts” and “meth heads.” The pair also faced backlash following the July 31 episode when Wayne criticized the way Holly dressed. Some viewers accused Wayne of being “abusive,” while others criticized Holly for tolerating his comments.

In the Instagram video, Wayne went on to slam TLC for editing their scenes to paint the cast members in a negative light.

“[It’s] what the show does. They make you look like lunatics. That’s why they want you here because they just care about their pockets. It’s all they want,” he continued. “So you know what, guys, if you want to, judge us. If it makes you feel better or it makes you feel like you’ve done a good deed, then judge people, talk bad about people so you can feel better.”