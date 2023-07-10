90 Day Fiancé star Brandan is head over heels for his girlfriend Mary, but their need to obsessively speak on the phone 24/7 is driving all of their friends and family away. Keep reading to find out if Brandan and Mary are still together.

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Brandan and Mary Meet?

Brandan has been dating Mary virtually for over two years and plans to visit his online girlfriend for the first time in her native the Philippines.

“Mary wants to know what I’m doing. She’s very clingy,” Brandan explained during his season 5 debut of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, in a teaser shared by the network in July 2023. “I really like that because I’m kind of the same way. We have similar past histories.”

The TLC personality revealed both of them had been cheated on in the past by their romantic partners, contributing to their shared jealousy and insecurity issues.

It’s clear Brandan’s family has issues with their relationship, however, as Mary has forbidden Brandan from visiting his mother’s house due to her female roommates.

“Mary doesn’t want me over there with any of them,” Brandan told producers. “I feel like I’m being pulled from my siblings and my mom from one side, and pulled from Mary on the other. I don’t like that. I wish they got along.”

While Brandan assured his mom and sister that things would change once they were in person together, his mom wasn’t so convinced.

TLC

“You guys have built a foundation on jealousy and distrust, it’s pretty rocky,” his mom told him in another scene. “You can’t see me ‘cause I live in a house full of females, you can’t spend time with your siblings because she is a female and she has friends possibly, that might come over.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Brandan and Mary Still Together?

While Brandan and Mary have yet to confirm their ongoing relationship, fans will have to tune in to season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC and Discovery+ on Monday at 8 p.m. ET to find out how their love story plays out.