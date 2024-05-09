Inside 90 Day Fiance's Rob and Sophie's Explosive Fights- Videos

90 Day Fiancé star Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra‘s explosive fights have been revealed in new videos shared by her mother, Claire Sierra.

Claire took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 9, to drop receipts of past blow ups between her daughter and Rob, 33. “This is Rob threatening to smash Sophie’s phone and wanting her to pay for it even though she is in the U.S.A. on a K-1 [visa] and can’t work, has no money, threatening her and making her cry,” she captioned a video clip. “It gets worse trust me, more to follow. I’m sick of being accused of a controlling mum but right now I step back.”

In the footage, the pair were in a moving vehicle, with Sophie, 25, recording her estranged husband as he threatened to take her phone. “I can take it or I can f–king break it,” Rob is heard saying as Sophie cried. “Keep playing with me, keep playing with me. It’s not yours Sophie, you haven’t paid a f–king dime towards that phone, how is it yours?”

In response, Sophie said she needed her cell phone because she didn’t feel safe with Rob and asked why he even went to pick her up her. “You said you were coming home. I mean eventually, I would think if you act like you give a f–k about this relationship, you’d come home but the more you f–k off our relationship, the worst it’s gonna be when you finally come home. You gon have to eat some s–t.”

In another snap uploaded to Clare’s social media, Sophie was allegedly hiding in the closet with Rob’s dog as he continued to yell at her. “You are the f–king toxic toxicity in this f–king relationship,” he told her as she seemingly packed her bags. “Because if I was an asshole, I’d be whopping your ass right now, telling you, ‘You ain’t going nowhere.’”

Instead, Rob was “letting her go” and emphasized he was going to “really” let her go.

“I had to get calls every single day with Sophie breaking down and secretly sending her money just to five her like essentials like toothpaste, water,” Clare captioned the clip. “I couldn’t give them more because then it would be enabling, but this is what I had to do.”

Claire’s dislike for Rob was clearly documented during the couple’s appearances on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, and their current run on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? From the beginning of the romance, Claire urged Rob to be a “real man” and was unimpressed with the small studio apartment he provided for her daughter. Her dislike only grew for her son-in-law after Sophie moved out of Rob’s apartment after she found sexual conversations with several women online.

Hours after the shocking videos hit the internet, Rob directly addressed the blowups with Sophie in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“I’m not involved but Claire released videos of Sophie and I arguing a couple years ago,” the reality TV personality explains. “I acknowledge I was very wrong for how I was speaking to Sophie and have since been working on my temper in therapy.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed in March that the 90 Day Fiancé had called it quits on their marriage. “They haven’t officially filed because the show is still going on,” a source told In Touch. “Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends but they are not together.”

The insider added that the pair “haven’t been” together since Sophie moved in with her friend, Kay. “They moved in together around May of last year and have been living together since,” the source said.