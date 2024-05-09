Is Jenelle Evans Still Married to David Eason? Update

Jenelle Evans is returning to the Teen Mom franchise after a long hiatus and fans are curious if she’s still married to David Eason — especially since he was fired from the network in 2018.

Is Jenelle Evans Still Married to David Eason?

Jenelle filed for a legal separation from David on February 26, 2024, claiming the pair had officially split as of February 16. In the filing, Jenelle cited David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as the reasons behind the split, according to The U.S. Sun.

“Through the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” she stated in the court paperwork.

One month after their legal separation, David was served with a domestic protection order. The former reality TV alum was approached by authorities while residing on the former couple’s boat, according to photos and a video obtained by The U.S. Sun.

“David was served with Jenelle’s complaint for separation, as well as a complaint for a domestic violence protective order,” a source close to the situation told the publication, adding that the mom of three previously requested an emergency protective order.

Why Did Jenelle File for Separation and Not Divorce?

The 16 & Pregnant star accused her estranged husband of forcing her to go through North Carolina’s lengthy separation process instead of “allowing” her to file for divorce.

“I would’ve skipped straight to a divorce, but I couldn’t. In the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year,” Jenelle explained in a TikTok Q&A with fans on March 6, 2024. When a North Carolina-based follower told the Teen Mom alum that she and her former spouse were able to divorce after only a month of separation, Jenelle responded, “He won’t allow that.”

Do Jenelle Evans and David Eason Have Kids Together?

Jenelle and David welcomed one child during their marriage, a daughter named Ensley Jolie Eason, in January 2017. Jenelle is also a mom to her sons Jace and Kaiser from previous relationships, while David shares a daughter named Maryssa with his ex-wife and a son named Kaden with another ex.

Why Were Jenelle Evans and David Eason Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

David was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 after making homophobic and transphobic remarks on Twitter. At the time, Jenelle continued to film the show at various locations where David was not present, like inside cars or while in town.

The MTV personality was later let go from the network in April 2019 when David shot and killed her French bulldog after claiming it nipped at their daughter.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement in May 2019. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

When Is Jenelle Evans Returning to ‘Teen Mom’?

Jenelle is set to appear on the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The trailer, which dropped in May 2024, documented Jenelle’s “fresh start” after her split from David. Her comeback is labeled as a “special appearance,” and she is expected to unpack the early stages of her breakup from David during season 2 of the spinoff when it premieres on May 30, 2024.