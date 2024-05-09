Princess Diana's Family 'Supports' Harry Amid Charles Drama

Members of the late Princess Diana’s family are supporting Prince Harry amid his current tensions with his father, King Charles III, as well as his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Princess Kate Middleton, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Harry’s relationship with Charles, William and Kate still needs work, but he’s lucky that he always has a place within his mother’s family,” the insider reveals.

“His uncle, Earl Spencer, did promise they’d always look after him. At the end of the day, Harry’s still having daddy issues, but his mother’s family supports him with no questions asked,” the source adds.

Earl Spencer, 59, attended Harry’s Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, May 8, along with the prince’s aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes. She has remained close to Harry, 39 as Princess Diana’s older sister attended the christening of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie in July 2018.

No members of the royal family were in attendance for Harry’s Invictus anniversary commemoration.

King Charles, 75, had a prescheduled garden party at Buckingham Palace on the same day, which was attended by the majority of working royals. Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were all on hand to help the monarch greet and thank community members for their public service in a tradition that dates back to the 1860s.

Harry acknowledged before flying to England that he wouldn’t be able to meet with his father, who, despite battling cancer, has returned to public-facing duties with a busy schedule.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a statement from Harry’s spokesperson read.

It continued, “The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Harry briefly met with his father in February after flying from California to London after the king revealed his cancer diagnosis. The meeting at Clarence House was brief, with Charles and Camilla flying to Sandringham immediately afterward, while Harry flew home the next morning.

The duke has been estranged from William, 41, since 2018, when the pair separated their royal foundation amid tensions that arose following Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. He went on to write about issues he had with William, including a physical fight, in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

The future monarch has been busy with his own royal duties while wife Kate, 42, has been battling cancer. She revealed her diagnosis on March 22, announcing she’d started chemotherapy treatment after the presence of the disease had been detected during a major abdominal operation in January.

Harry and Meghan, 42, infamously announced they were stepping down as senior working royals in January 2020. The couple moved to Montecito, California, and landed deals with Netflix and Spotify, although the latter fell apart in 2023 with a senior executive calling them “grifters.” Meghan has since started a lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, while Harry is the Chief Impact Officer for the life coaching company Better Up.