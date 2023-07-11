90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Julio is leaving his life and his mom in the United States to live overseas with girlfriend Kirsten — but did everything go as planned? Keep scrolling to find out if Julio and Kirsten are still together.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Julio and Kirsten Meet?

Julio is a 27-year-old DJ from New York and crossed paths with Kirsten by chance while randomly scrolling through his explore page on Instagram. Instantly “mesmerized” by the Dutch native’s beauty, they immediately started messaging and spoke for two months before Julio decided to travel to visit her in the Netherlands during the pandemic.

After spending a week together in quarantine, he continued to travel once a month to visit the human resources professional before ultimately deciding to move to Europe.

“Spending time with her and being under the same roof together, I loved it. I got used to the life there,” the DJ told producers during his debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July 2023. “I love Kirsten’s personality. I like how funny she is. She makes me feel like I’m not alone. So I applied for residency there.”

Julio is also a self-proclaimed “momma’s boy” and before he moves his life overseas permanently, Kirsten is traveling to New York to meet his mom for the first time. However, Julio’s mom, Ana, was unaware of his intended move until two weeks prior to the Netherlands native arrival.

“We’ve been together our whole lives,” the matriarch tearfully told producers in another scene. “We’ve never been apart. Him moving to another country … oh my God. Just imagine, I won’t see him every day. It wouldn’t be the way I want it to be.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Julio and Kirsten Still Together?

While Julio and Kirsten have yet to confirm their ongoing romance, fans will have to tune in to season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC and Discovery+ on Monday at 8 p.m. ET to find out how their international love story plays out.