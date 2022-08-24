Moving on. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans will not be returning to MTV in a full-time capacity despite being in talks with the network, In Touch can confirm.

“I alone decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices,” Jenelle, 30, said via her manager, August Keen. “Based on the terms, it would have not aligned with my current opportunities.”

“No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, nothing but great vibes to the girls,” the mother of three added.

August went on to tease that the former reality star “has a new dynamic series in development,” though she is “keeping the concept under wraps for now.”

“The show is going to a major network,” he added of Jenelle’s decision to leave MTV.

News of the former Teen Mom star’s new series comes just hours after the North Carolina native teased her project during an Instagram Story Q&A.

“Can’t give details away, but you will find out soon,” Jenelle shared with an upside down smiley face after a fan asked which network was talking to her about her own show.

The Read Between the Lines author – who made her MTV debut on season 2 of 16 & Pregnant in 2010 as she was pregnant with her eldest son, Jace – made her departure from the network in 2019 after nine seasons.

“We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” MTV shared with Us Weekly that May.

Despite not returning to MTV, the reality star is set to make an appearance in the upcoming season of the new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“Introducing … Teen Mom: The Next Chapter!” the franchise’s official Twitter account announced on May 18. “We’re bringing Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 together for one mother of a show.”

In August, MTV confirmed the cast of season 1 will include Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell), Cheyenne Floyd and Maci McKinney (née Bookout) alongside Teen Mom 2‘s Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones.

In a teaser trailer released ahead of the season premiere, the moms can be seen reuniting in a Teen Mom: Family Reunion style setting as Briana announced, “Jenelle wanted to come.” The clip then cuts to a clip of Jenelle getting out of the backseat of a vehicle wearing leopard-print sweatpants and a highlighter pink shirt.

In addition to Jace, 13, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Jenelle also shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with her current husband.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on MTV Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET.