90 Day Fiancé star Wayne Cornish has worked hard for his money as an entrepreneur. Since making his reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, viewers are likely wondering what his net worth is and how he makes money.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Wayne’s Net Worth?

Though specifics about his net worth are unknown, Wayne is worth about $300,000, according to multiple reports.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Wayne Make Money?

The TV personality currently works as a plumber and business owner. Wayne started WMC PLUMBING in February 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. Additionally, he works for a company called Master Plumbing in Sandton, South Africa.

“I am a person that has a passion for plumbing and take high pride in what I do,” the South Africa native wrote in his LinkedIn bio. “My business logo is THE RIGHT WAY.”

Wayne’s next business endeavor will be teaching online plumbing courses starting on August 25, according to his Instagram bio.

Does Wayne Make Money for Appearing on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Another source of Wayne’s income comes from appearing on the TLC series. His exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, though Before the 90 Days cast tend to make between $500 to $1,000 per episode. Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé cast members earn $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Wayne Slammed the Franchise

After his first episode aired in July 2023, Wayne admitted that he and Holly Weeks regret participating in the franchise after they received backlash online.

He took to Instagram in August 2023 to share a video titled “A message for 90 Day Fiancé comments and the creators that care about their pockets.” In the clip, Wayne slammed critics who “don’t care what they do to hurt your feelings.”

“They get paid to do little blogs and to do videos and stuff because that’s all people care about today is money, not people’s feelings. And you know what, I’m getting pretty tired of it,” Wayne said. “I mean, I’m not a bad person. Holly is not a bad person. But you know what? We’re sorry we did this show.”

TLC

Amid their debut season, the couple were called “drug addicts” and “meth heads.” Wayne and Holly also faced backlash when he criticized the way Holly dressed during the July 31 episode. While some viewers accused the plumber of being “abusive,” others called out Holly for tolerating his comments.

In addition to slamming fans, Wayne also slammed the network for editing their scenes to portray them in a negative light.

“[It’s] what the show does. They make you look like lunatics. That’s why they want you here because they just care about their pockets. It’s all they want,” he said. “So you know what, guys, if you want to, judge us. If it makes you feel better or it makes you feel like you’ve done a good deed, then judge people, talk bad about people so you can feel better.”