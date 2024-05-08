The Kardashians Trailer: Kim Calls Khloe 'Unbearable' in Feud

Kim Kardashian has a new sister to feud with in season 5 of The Kardashians. The trailer dropped on Wednesday, May 8, showing her going head to head with Khloé Kardashian.

In a precursor of what’s to come, Khloé shares, “Sisters can be vicious and brutal,” in a confessional.

Kim, 43, has a take of her own, declaring, “Khloé is unbearable these days The Good American founder, 39, is next shown at her kitchen table declaring, “I don’t care what other people think, I’m happy!” with a big smile on her face.

Tensions come to a boiling point when the pair have a sit-down conversation. “You don’t realize you sometimes have a stick up your ass,” Kim tells her younger sister, who responds, “You are going through a lot right now and you’re taking it out on me.”

The Skims founder yells, “Get out!” as Koko is seen heading towards the door while asking, “Who does she think she is?” over the scene.

The pair seem to be taking different lifestyle directions during the season. At one point, Kim laments about her non-stop work schedule.

“Everyone just has a different idea of what success is,” the SKKN founder states as she’s seen toasting her “actress era.” Kim made a big splash starring on Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story: Delicate, which premiered in September 2023.

“I’m running a business. Back and forth from meetings and I’m in law school,” Kim explains.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner understands, telling the camera, “Being a working mom, it’s really hard.” Kim is the mother to four children she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The reality star trying to balance her busy workload with her family life appears to be the root of her feud with Khloé.

Kris asks Kim, “Have you talked to Khloé about this?” and she replies, “No, because she’s just very judgmental.”

The opening of the trailer hints at some of the reasons why Koko seemed upset with her sisters, seemingly hinging that she’s being responsible while they are off having fun.

“Kourtney is at the very end of her pregnancy. The whole family is out of the country. Someone has to be here, even for the kids,” Khloé says with a sense of urgency in her voice.

It’s not all bad times, as at one point, Kim gushes, “I always say I hit the jackpot in the family department.”

Kim’s beef with Khloé comes after she and Kourtney Kardashian, 45, famously feuded for several years on the family’s E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The aspiring lawyer famously told her older sister she was the “least interesting to look at,” and the pair had a full-on physical brawl at Khloé’s house that was so brutal it left makeup stains on the walls.

The two eldest Kardashian sisters’ feud died down after Kourtney began her romance with husband Travis Barker in 2021. The pair married in May 2022 and welcomed son Rocky Thirteen in November 2023.