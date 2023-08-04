90 Day Fiancé star Holly Weeks made her reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July. During the season, fans have watched the Utah native move from America to Johannesburg, South Africa, to marry her fiancé, Wayne Cornish. But ​Holly expressed concern about the living conditions in South Africa. Now, fans are wondering where does she live today now that filming is over?

Where Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Holly Live?

The TLC personality revealed that she’s currently living in America when she shared that her address had been leaked as she’s been a victim of cyberbullying from fans of the show.

“My address was posted all over the internet,” text explained on a video she shared via Instagram in July 2023. “I’m constantly getting messages of all the vile, assault, threatening to hurt me.”

One day later, Holly took to Instagram to expose the woman who revealed her address. “This middle aged woman posted my home address,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the woman sharing her address and close-up photos of the social media user.

Holly added that she had been told “violent, disgusting things” ever since her address, which was listed in Utah, was exposed.

Why Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Holly Getting Trolled?

Since making her reality TV debut, Holly has faced backlash for the way she’s been portrayed on the show. ​Throughout the season, her mother, Judy, acted as a chaperone to prevent the couple from having sex before their wedding night as part of their religious beliefs.​ Additionally, Holly and Wayne have argued about her desire to move to a new house in a gated community.

Several fans took to social media to slam the reality star after a scene featured in the July 31 episode showed Wayne criticizing the way Holly dressed. While some called out Wayne as “abusive,” others criticized Holly for tolerating his comments. “Not trying to be mean but is there something wrong with Holly, she really seems off,” one fan wrote via Twitter. Another added, “Holly has the mental stability of a 15-year-old.”

Others have accused her of using drugs. “Holly can’t seem to keep her eyes open,” one person noted. An additional critic said, “Holly dresses like a teenager. Like heroin teenager.”

Wayne has since denied that he and Holly are on drugs.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Holly and Wayne Meet?

The pair met on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. After connecting online, Holly traveled to South Africa to meet Wayne in person. It was love at first sight and they got engaged three days later.

While her family has expressed concerns about the romance, Holly planned to spend three months in South Africa to start her life with Wayne. However, the couple faced several obstacles including Holly’s mom, Judy, ​tagging along for the trip and ​her disapproval of her daughter’s new home.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Holly and Wayne Still Together?

While neither Holly nor Wayne have confirmed their relationship status, fans might believe they’ve split because she’s back in Utah.

However, the pair are seemingly on good terms and Wayne came to Holly’s defense against trolls in an Instagram video in August titled “A message for 90 Day Fiancé comments and the creators that care about their pockets.” He called out social media users who “don’t care what they do to hurt your feelings,” especially when there is money involved.

“They get paid to do little blogs and to do videos and stuff because that’s all people care about today is money, not people’s feelings. And you know what, I’m getting pretty tired of it,” he said. “I mean, I’m not a bad person. Holly is not a bad person. But you know what? We’re sorry we did this show.”

Courtesy of Holly Weeks/Instagram

Meanwhile, the South Africa native did appear in one of Holly’s Instagram videos in July that showed him measuring her and preparing to pack her away in a shipping box. Additionally, Holly posted a cryptic TikTok video on her Instagram discussing what it’s like as an “American woman living in South Africa.”

“I’ve seen things you’ve only seen in your nightmares,” she lip-synced in the clip.

Fans will have to tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC to see how their relationship plays out.