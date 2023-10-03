'90 Day Fiance'- Are Holly and Wayne Married? Wedding

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish have officially gotten married!

The season 5 stars — despite major nerves on Holly’s part that had the Utah native in tears — tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in South Africa attended by a small group of guests.

Prior to their nuptials, Holly worried about her future with Wayne after learning that the plumbing business owner was behind in his loan payments, making her question her trust in her future partner.

“I feel really hurt that he concealed his financial situation from me,” the hairstylist told producers in an interview during the September 11 episode. “The days leading up to my wedding should be the best time of my life and it’s not because of all this.”

Wayne admitted that losing everything made him feel “less of a man,” and he was determined to prove himself to her.

“At the end of the day, if I’ve got to work three jobs to support you, that’s what I’ll do,” he reassured her. Despite his promises, Holly wasn’t fully confident in his abilities as a provider.

“I didn’t know he was in debt. He hid that from me. So, finding out that he’s in a lot of debt is a huge shock to me,” she said in a private interview. “It makes me concerned; does he not handle money correctly? Is he bad with money?” Both pushed through their anxieties, however, and tied the knot.

Holly and Wayne’s relationship was initially introduced to fans during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which debuted on TLC in July. After crossing paths on a dating site meant for Jehovah’s Witnesses, the pair got engaged just three days into Holly’s first visit to Wayne’s native of South Africa. During the series, the pair faced multiple obstacles on their journey down the aisle, including Holly’s mom Judy’s concern for her daughter’s safety in the overseas country.

“I’ve gotta get to know him but I’m very concerned about your safety,” Judy told her daughter as they made the trek the African country. “That’s one of the biggest concerns I have. And there’s good reason for it. Because you have been broken into, it’s very worrisome and I don’t know what to expect.”

While Holly and Wayne have yet to confirm their relationship status as their romance evolves onscreen, fans have picked up on clues that they might’ve split because Holly confirmed she’s seemingly back in Utah after revealing that her address has been linked as a result of cyberbullying.

“My address was posted all over the internet,” text explained on a video she shared via Instagram in July 2023. “I’m constantly getting messages of all the vile, assault, threatening to hurt me.”