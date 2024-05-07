Husband Ashton Kutcher put the kibosh on the 40-year-old’s Bravo dreams. “I did ask my husband once, I was like, ‘Listen, later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’ I’m like, ‘Just for like, a year,’” the superfan once revealed. “He was like… ‘I would kill you.’”
Heidi Pratt
After the Hills alum blamed Andy for barring her from becoming a Housewife, the Watch What Happens Live host got defensive. “I don’t know them,” he said of the 37-year-old and her husband, Spencer, adding that it would be jarring to have people associated with another network on one of his shows. “It just makes it weird, that’s the reason.”
Bette Midler
“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills?” the Divine Miss M asked on social media in early April. “I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s–t. And to get paid for it? A dream!” Andy was on board, but wondered whether the 78-year-old would be up to being filmed 24/7. “So my only concern, as I was really thinking this through,” he said, “is I don’t know that she would love us just showing up with cameras running, gunning her.”
Christine Applegate
No drama here! The Dead to Me star was actually offered a berth on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills around “10 years ago,” the 52-year-old recently revealed. She later became friends with the show’s executive producer and reminded him that she’d passed on the role. “I said, ‘Chris, now that you know me, would I have been a fun Housewife?’ He’s like, ‘No, it would’ve been the most boring s–t I’ve ever seen in my life.’”
Tori Spelling
The Beverly Hills,90210 star is Hollywood royalty — but not Housewives material! Explaining that she’d asked Bravo honcho Andy Cohen for a slot, the 50-year-old said he was evasive. “He was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know. You and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can’t see it,’” Tori recently recalled, despite the fact that she’s already friends with the cast. “Wasn’t I the O.G. Beverly Hills?” she griped, saying of the snub, “Is it because I’m broke? Let’s be real.”