Which Stars Want in on Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise?

Tori Spelling, Bette Midler and More Stars Who Want to Be on Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

May 7, 2024 5:27 pm·
By Mike Hammer
Hey Andy Cohen, put me on your show! Find out which celebrities want a tagline on Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise — plus one who passed on the chance.

“People love watching how these rich women live,” Andy has said of the Housewives franchises.

