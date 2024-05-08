We got a text and word on the street is that Love Island USA is back for season 6! From a fresh host to a brand-new vibrant villa, the reality TV dating show that brings singles from all over the country to paradise is set to be steamier and more drama-filled than ever.

“Islanders will face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, brand new couples challenges and even a few surprise guests,” the network shared in a press release. “Along the way, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken and empty-handed.”

When Does ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Premiere?

Season 6 of Love Island USA premieres exclusively on Peacock on June 11 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

Who Is the Host of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

While Sarah Hyland held the hosting title for seasons 4 and 5, Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix is set to step into the role for the latest installment. No stranger to the franchise, Ariana has made appearances on both Love Island USA and Love Island Games.

“Talk about a bombshell. This summer, I’m trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis,” Ariana shared in an Instagram video in March 2024. “I’m hosting the next season of Love Island USA, streaming this summer on Peacock. I can’t wait to stir up some trouble in paradise.”

“See you in the villa for an all new season of @loveislandusa hosted by me!” she captioned the short video.

Where Will ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Be Filmed?

The islanders are set to return to Fiji for season 6 of the Peacock dating show.

What Happened During the ‘Love Island USA’ First Look?

Peacock released the first look of Love Island USA season 6 in May 2024.

In the clip, the Bravo celebrity got a text asking her if she would accept the position of Love Island USA host. “Yes!” she excitedly responded as she rushed to begin packing her suitcase, which was branded with her name in the iconic Love Island font.

“A hot new bombshell is headed to the villa, where new adventures are going to take flight,” fan-favorite narrator Iain Stirling said in a voiceover. “Enjoy the flight while you can ‘cause once the islanders arrive, they’re sure to make waves.”