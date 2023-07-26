90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Brandan De Nucciõ and Mary Rosa had been dating for two years when they made their debut on season 6 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. TLC cameras documented their first in person meeting after Brandan traveled from America to Mary’s native country for the first time.

While it seemed they might not make it down the aisle due to their seemingly toxic relationship, In Touch previously exclusively confirmed that Brandan and Mary are married. But is Mary already pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with Brandan? Fans are speculating due to tons of clues on social media.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Brandan and Mary Pregnant?

In Touch exclusively confirmed on July 13 that Brandan and Mary got married. Brandan’s mom, Angela Stiggins, shared several photos of the couple’s wedding reception via social media on April 28.

The images showed Mary in a tiara and white gown alongside Brandan wearing a plum-colored tuxedo and surrounded by their family. The matriarch revealed in another post that the wedding took place in the Philippines and mentioned in comments that TLC cameras were rolling at the event, which hints that fans will get to watch the wedding play out on a future episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

However, fans are convinced that not only did the season 6 couple get married, but are also pregnant. Speculation ignited after Brandan’s mom posted and deleted a meme on July 4 that seemed to confirm an incoming grandchild.

“In ten years’ time, I’ll have a 21 and 16-year-old, carry on,” the meme read. Angela reposted the photo, captioning the meme, “I’ll have a 34, 26 & 23-year-old AND a 10-year-old grandbaby!!! Hot damn!!,” seemingly confirming Brandan and Mary are expecting.

In a separate post on TikTok, a family member claiming to be a cousin of Brandan seemingly confirmed the pregnancy in a response to a fan.

“Angela and Brandan are my cousins and I cannot wait to see how this plays out when it comes to Mary,” she wrote. In another response, she confirmed the pair were still together, adding, “And they’re having a baby, Mary is actually a very sweet person.”

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Brandan Move to the Philippines?

Fans watched as Brandan left his hometown of Eugene, Oregon, for a life overseas with his online girlfriend. However, prior to his arrival, Mary’s grandparents set strict ground rules for Brandan after hearing the young couple bicker over the phone.

“When Brandan comes, you should love each other, don’t fight with each other,” said her grandmother, Lucia, lectured her as her grandfather, Dionesio, added, “And he needs to respect us so that we know if he loves you or not.”

Her grandparents went on to forbid Mary from sleeping with Brandan. “And before he can hug you or hold your hand, he must first ask for my permission,” Dionesio continued. In a private confessional, Mary explained her grandparents instilled in her that she had to wait till marriage to have sex.

“It’s normal for our Filipino culture to ask parents’ permission before holding hands or kiss,” she continued. “I’ve been waiting for two years to hold his hand and know how it feels like, to touch his hair and hug him.”

When it was time for Brandan to finally arrive, Mary’s brother chaperoned their first meeting at the airport. Despite calling the situation “awkward,” the Philippines native threw her grandparent’s rules out the window and the couple shared their first kiss, with it also it being Mary’s first-ever kiss.

“I’m not allowed to kiss him, I don’t care about it anymore because I want to and I need to,” she told producers. Despite sharing immediate fireworks, Mary’s brother admitted the moment made him uncomfortable and Brandan’s not asking of permission from his grandparents could later cause issues.

While is unknown if Brandan currently lives in the Philippines, his mother traveled to the country to visit the couple for their wedding ceremony in April 2023.