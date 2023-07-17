90 Day Fiancé stars Brandan and Mary hit a major obstacle in their relationship when they were forced to deal with her trust issues.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, July 17, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared by People, Brandan, 23, tried to prove he ​cared about Mary’s concerns when he switched his airplane seat after he was placed next to another woman on his way to visit her in the Philippines.

“Just got my seat changed. Now no one is sitting next to me. Happy now?” he texted her. However, Brandan wasn’t applauded for the decision and was instead accused of lying ​by his then-girlfriend.

“I feel like I can’t win,” he admitted in a confessional. “I don’t know what to do to appease Mary’s demands.”

Once the Oregon native arrived in Los Angeles for a layover, he texted Mary, 23, to share that he only had to take two more flights until he arrived in the Philippines.

“F–k you. F–k your girl,” Mary responded, accusing him of being interested in other women. Brandan defended himself and assured Mary he wasn’t talking to other women by responding, “No Mary I’m not. F–king not f–king anyone or talking to anyone. F–king can’t even be genuinely happy about this travel because your [sic] overthinking.”

Not only did he defend himself to Mary, but the TLC personality also vented to the cameras. “It really, really, really frustrates me on such a high level that she would still have these things to say,” Brandan admitted. “I’ve sacrificed a lot to get to that point, and I don’t think I deserve that.”

Mary continued to express her concerns when she asked Brandan if he was sitting next to a woman on his next flight, though he panned his camera to reveal the empty seat next to him.

“You make me hurt. You make me crazy. So f–k you and your girls there,” she told him via text, to which he responded, “ I didn’t di [sic] anything.”

After fans got a glimpse of the couple’s text exchanges, Brandan wondered if Mary ​was the right partner for him.

“We’re just so used to overthinking and fighting over the phone, that it’s just become normal for us but I can only tolerate it up to a certain point. I don’t know what to say, what to do,” he explained. “It makes me very worried about whether or not I’m making the right choice, going to the Philippines and committing my whole life there.”

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which premiered on July 10. They had been dating virtually for more than two years and regularly stayed in touch by communication via video calls at all times.

Despite having issues, it appears that Brandan and Mary are going strong. In Touch exclusively revealed that his mother, Angela Stiggins, shared several photos of their wedding reception via social media on April 28.

“I made it home!! It’s bittersweet. I miss my son and his family in the Philippines already but glad to be back in my own bed,” Angela captioned her post. “This trip has put a lot of things into perspective for me and I’m ready to really start living life to the fullest.”

TLC

Brandan previously shared insight into Mary’s trust issues, explaining that they both have “clingy” tendencies because they have been cheated on by past partners.

During the July 10 episode, Brandan revealed the Philippines native forbade him from visiting his mother’s house because she has female roommates.

“Mary doesn’t want me over there with any of them,” he explained. “I feel like I’m being pulled from my siblings and my mom from one side, and pulled from Mary on the other. I don’t like that. I wish they got along.”