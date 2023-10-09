90 Day Fiancé star Brandan De Nuccio has gone to extreme lengths to avoid Mary Rosa following their intense fights.

Brandan, 24, and Mary, 23, got into an argument over his noisy habits, which was featured in a teaser clip for the Monday, October 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared by People.

“He’s always shouting, always slamming the door,” Mary explained in a confessional. “This morning, we got in a huge fight when he’s watching TV with that volume up to 100. I told him to lower the volume, but he won’t listen.”

A flashback scene then showed Mary begging Brandan to turn down the volume on the television. After Mary insisted he was “turning it up,” he asked if they could have a conversation. Mary made it clear she was too distracted by the TV’s volume, to which Brandan fired back, “Besides the f–king TV, can you talk with me?”

“He’s telling me you know, the bad words like you know, ‘F–k you, Mary.’ He’s like that and everybody can hear [it],” Mary vented about his behavior in a confessional. “After that he just walk away and won’t come back to the house and he’s always doing that.”

Brandan hit his breaking point during the argument and left the house. A producer later found him sleeping on a stone bench and asked the reality star to explain what happened with Mary.

“Just had a really bad fight with Mary,” Brandan stated. “Things got heated. I just felt like I really had to just get out of the house and escape that environment. I thought we were gonna get married, and have a family and all this stuff.”

The TLC personality continued, “But instead of being happy, me and Mary are fighting more and more. I don’t know what to say, what to do. For the most part, I just walk away because that’s how I grew up and sometimes I’ll go to the town square and I’ll just sleep on a stone bench.”

Their fight was featured three weeks after Mary learned she was pregnant during the September 18 episode. While the Philippines native has been vocal about wanting to have kids, Brandan wasn’t sold on the idea.

“I’ve been waiting over two years to be with this woman and be intimate with her. So when she made the choice to kind of like pop the cherry, I was fully on board,” Brandan said at the time. “And then she’s like, you know, ‘I just really, really want a baby.’ And I thought trying to make a baby will help us become a better couple. Now that she’s pregnant, I’m like, ‘Oh s–t, this is really happening.’ Like, what? Things just got a lot more complicated.”

TLC

He then noted that he was “excited,” but also “really nervous and anxious” about becoming a father.

Brandan and Mary made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July. They met online and dated virtually for two years before Brandan moved overseas to be with his online girlfriend.

Despite the fact that they’re expecting their first child together, the couple has faced many obstacles during their relationship including trust issues and their constant fighting.